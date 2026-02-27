NORTH ARROW COMMENCES 2026 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT KRAAIPAN GOLD PROJECT, BOTSWANA

Trading Symbol -TSXV: NAR

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) ("North Arrow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its 2026 exploration program at the Kraaipan Gold Project ("Kraaipan") in southern Botswana. The program follows a successful US$1.2 million technology driven, reconnaissance campaign in 2025 that identified six distinct gold-anomalous areas within the ~45km ong underexplored Kraaipan Greenstone Belt ("KGB"), including a standout RC drill intercept of 1.56 g/t Au over 30m from surface at Target A.

Surface prospecting, involving targeted follow up grab sampling of exposed outcrops, was completed in late 2025 and has returned further high-grade results at three priority targets (Table 1). At Target A, five of six grab samples returned gold values of 68.5 g/t Au, 7.99 g/t Au, 5.12 g/t Au, 3.28 g/t Au, and 1.81 g/t Au, respectively. At Target K, one of seven samples returned 10.7 g/t Au. A single sample at Target AE returned 1.27 g/t Au. An additional 31 surface samples collected along strike trends at Targets AE, AF, and K in February 2026 are currently awaiting assay results, expected before the end of Q1 2026.

The 2026 exploration campaign was initiated on February 18 with Remote Mapper airborne geophysical surveying over the north-eastern portion of the property, together with additional follow-up surface prospecting and sampling. Phase 1 RC drilling will commence in early March at Target A, the site of the program's highest-grade RC intercept (30 m @ 1.56 g/t Au in hole KR25-157) and the 68.5 g/t surface sample assay. The latter is located at the northern end of a zone of anomalous Au values--as defined by historical drilling and surface rock sampling as well as Rockman outcrop sampling--extending approximately 700 m in a NE-SW direction and with a width ranging from 100 to 250 m.

Eira Thomas, CEO of North Arrow, stated,

"The 2025 program demonstrated that the historically underexplored Kraaipan Greenstone Belt hosts gold mineralization in potentially economic concentrations beneath shallow Kalahari sand cover. Our focus in 2026 is to advance the best targets identified last year--beginning with Target A, where RC drilling intersected 30m grading 1.56 g/t Au across a mineralized zone exceeding 700m in strike length. Targets AE, AF, and K are also compelling, with indications of mineralization over strike lengths exceeding 400m and surface samples up to 10.7 g/t Au at Target K. The 2026 program will test these targets with angled RC drilling designed to properly intersect the subvertical structures identified in 2025, while continuing to expand our regional assessment of this underexplored belt. With an approved budget of up to US$ 2.3 million, almost double our investment in 2025, we are well-positioned to build on last year's proof of concept campaign and move toward defining the resource potential of these discoveries."

2026 Kraaipan Exploration Program

The 2026 Kraaipan program has an approved budget of US$ 2.3 million and will consist of the following elements:

A Four-Rotation RC Drilling Campaign (each rotation ~ 3 weeks):



Rotation 1 and Rotation 2 – Angled RC drilling to follow up on positive 2025 results at Targets A, AE, AF and K, designed to properly test subvertical structures and mineralization. Approximately 15 to 20 holes are planned per phase at depths of 50 to 60m.

– Angled RC drilling to follow up on positive 2025 results at Targets A, AE, AF and K, designed to properly test subvertical structures and mineralization. Approximately 15 to 20 holes are planned per phase at depths of 50 to 60m. Rotation 3 – Vertical RC drilling targeting new regional opportunities in areas of Kalahari cover identified through geophysical and structural interpretation. Between 40 and 60 shallow holes are planned to test the upper 5 to 10m of bedrock.

– Vertical RC drilling targeting new regional opportunities in areas of Kalahari cover identified through geophysical and structural interpretation. Between 40 and 60 shallow holes are planned to test the upper 5 to 10m of bedrock. Rotation 4 – Follow-up drilling on the strongest results from earlier rotations, potentially incorporating core drilling on selected targets. Geophysics and Imaging:

High-resolution magnetic surveys will be completed over the remaining approximately 11,000-line kilometres of the property. Remote Mapper UAV geophysical surveys have already been completed in the northeast of the license area. High-resolution drone imaging will be flown over priority areas to support target definition. Geochemistry and Analysis:

Lithogeochemical analysis will continue with a focus on defining and characterizing host rocks to the mineralization. Hyperspectral analysis of over 500 RC chip samples is planned, to assist in interpreting alteration characteristics and augment the broader lithogeochemical studies. Surface Prospecting:

Additional surface prospecting will be conducted along strike extents of the target areas and across northern and southern zones of outcrop and sub-crop with minimal sand cover. Findings from both the 2025 and 2026 sampling campaigns will be used to refine and guide the program on a continuous basis.

Rotation 1 Drilling Details

Follow-up surface rock sampling at Targets AE, AF, and K has been completed, with assay results expected before the end of Q1 2026. Rotation 1 RC drilling will focus on Target A, with up to 20 holes totaling approximately 1,130m planned to test four high-priority areas. The drill plan is designed to characterize the nature of gold mineralization, assess down-dip and along-strike continuity, and better understand the host rock package. Drilling will begin at the northern end of the interpreted 700-metre strike extent, in the vicinity of the 68.5 g/t Au surface sample, before shifting to the southern portion to follow up on the recent 7.99 g/t Au surface result, and concluding in the area of hole KR25-157, which intersected 30m grading 1.56 g/t Au. Mobilization is underway, with drilling expected to commence in the first week of March and run for approximately three weeks, based on drill rates achieved during the 2025 program. Rotation 2 is planned to commence in late April and will focus on Targets K, AE, and AF.

2025 Program Recap

The US$1.2 million 2025 program set a high standard for exploration efficiency. North Arrow and partner Rockman Resources undertook:

High-resolution UAV and ground magnetic surveys (3,977 line-km) that, in combination with previous survey data, provided high-resolution magnetic coverage of 85% of the property;

Completed 175 RC drill holes (4,974 m) over three three-week drill rotations, averaging 3 holes per day;

Collected 754 RC samples from bedrock and base of Kalahari, including in-house sample preparation with verified QA/QC protocols.

The program resulted in the identification of six gold-anomalous areas for potential follow-up in 2026.

In-Country Experience and Proprietary Exploration Technology

North Arrow's partner, Rockman Resources, through its operator Mineral Services, leverages over 25 years of operational experience in Botswana plus proprietary technologies including high-resolution UAV magnetics, a mobile RC drilling platform optimized for Kalahari conditions, in-house sample preparation, and deep machine learning capabilities for target generation.

Regional Context: Proven Gold Endowment

The Kraaipan Project covers the northern extension of the same Archean greenstone belt hosting Harmony Gold's Kalgold Mine, a multi-million-ounce, BIF-hosted gold operation located 40 km to the south that has been in continuous production for over 25 years. As of June 2025: P&P Reserves of 0.618 Moz @ 1.03 g/t Au; Mineral Resource (inclusive) of 2.2 Moz @ 0.93 g/t Au; 2025 production of 39,738 oz at 0.84 g/t; cut-off grade of 0.58 g/t.

From Harmony Gold's Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, June 2025, page 161. Kalgold production numbers provided for information purposes only and do not suggest similar gold mineralization will be found within the Company's Kraaipan Project.

About the Kraaipan Gold Project

The Kraaipan Project comprises approximately 724 km² of mineral concessions covering the entire ~60 km northern extension of the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt, a highly prospective Archean greenstone terrain straddling the Botswana–South Africa border. Over 80% of the belt is covered by Kalahari sands, which have limited past exploration. The South African portion of the KGB hosts numerous mineral occurrences including Harmony Gold's Kalgold mine, approximately 40 km south of the Project. North Arrow can earn up to 80% interest in the Kraaipan Gold Project from Rockman through: a First Option (60%) requiring US$5 million over 3 years (US$1 million firm commitment achieved), and a PEA Option (additional 20%) upon completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Sampling, Laboratory Analyses and Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC)

RC and surface rock samples collected in the field were driven to the Mineral Services' facility in Gaborone to be sorted and prioritized for assay. Samples were allocated unique sample numbers, sealed and shipped to ALS's laboratory in Johannesburg, South Africa using industry standard chain of custody protocols. Following an initial coarse crush (CRU-21), the entire sample is then pulverized (PUL-21) to better than 85% passing a 75-micron screen prior to geochemical analysis. All samples are analyzed for gold by fire assay with an ICP-AES finish, method code Au-ICP22 (50-gram sample). Samples returning gold values over 10 ppm are subjected to ore-grade check assays using fire assay and a gravimetric finish using method code Au-GRA22 (50-gram sample). Samples are also subjected to lithium borate fusion and acid digestion for whole-rock analysis of major and trace elements by ICP-AES (major elements) and ICP-MS (trace elements); method codes ME-ICP06 and ME-MS81, respectively. In addition, a suite of base metals and other trace elements not included in the ME-MS81 method are analysed by ICP-AES on four-acid digestions (method code ME-4ACD81).

QA/QC protocols include ALS laboratory's own internal quality assurance controls as well as Rockman's field controls, including the insertion of duplicates and blanks, each at a rate of roughly one per 20 samples. QA/QC data are evaluated on receipt for failures, and appropriate action is taken if results for duplicates and blanks fall outside allowed tolerances.

About North Arrow Minerals: Vancouver-based exploration company focused on evaluating the Kraaipan Gold Project. Management and advisors bring significant global exploration and mining experience. North Arrow's exploration programs are conducted under the direction of Dr. John Armstrong, Ph.D., P.Geo. (NWT/NU), President and Chief Operating Officer of North Arrow and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Armstrong has reviewed and approves the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to statements with respect to North Arrow's plans, the estimation of a mineral resource and the success of exploration activities. Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not restricted to, the amount of geological data available, the uncertain reliability of drilling results and geophysical and geological data and the interpretation thereof, and the need for adequate financing for future exploration and development efforts. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

