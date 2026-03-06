NORTH ARROW CLOSES $4 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Trading Symbol -TSXV: NAR

VANCOUVER, BC, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ - North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: NAR) ("North Arrow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's press releases dated January 21 and 23, 2026, the Company has closed its $4 million financing (the "Offering").

The Company has issued a total of 16,666,750 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.24 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $4,000,020.32. Each Unit consisted of a common share of the Company (each a "Unit Share") and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.36 per Warrant Share up to March 5, 2028.

Three insiders of the Company participated in the Offering and acquired an aggregate of 721,666 units. The purchases by these insiders constitute "related party transactions" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The issuances are exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as they are distributions of securities for cash and the fair market value of the units issued to, and the consideration paid by, the insiders did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. No new insiders were created, nor any change of control occurred, as a result of closing the Offering.

In accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, Unit Shares and Warrants issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month statutory hold period that expires on July 6, 2026.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used to advance North Arrow's exploration activities, and for general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Offering, North Arrow paid finder's fees of $155,936.42 and issued 649,735 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"). Each Finder's Warrant has the same terms as a Warrant.

About North Arrow Minerals: Vancouver-based exploration company focused on evaluating the Kraaipan Gold Project. Management and advisors bring significant global exploration and mining experience. North Arrow's exploration programs are conducted under the direction of Dr. John Armstrong, Ph.D., P.Geo. (NWT/NU), President and Chief Operating Officer of North Arrow and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Armstrong has reviewed and approves the contents of this press release.

North Arrow Minerals Inc.

/s/ "Eira Thomas"

Eira Thomas

President and CEO

Website: www.northarrowminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking information that involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "looks forwards", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "potential", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements with respect to North Arrow's plans, andthe planned use of proceeds of the Offering. Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to: the successful integration of acquisitions; general economic and market conditions; the closing of financing; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; actual results of proposed exploration activities; possible variations in mineral resources or grade; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations. Although North Arrow has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. North Arrow undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE North Arrow Minerals Inc.

For further information, please contact: Nick Thomas, Tel: 778-229-7194