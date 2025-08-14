FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- North American Rail Solutions announced today that Wyatt Cox has joined the company as general counsel. He brings extensive experience in both private practice and corporate legal environments and will play a key role in supporting the company's continued growth and operational strategy.

North American Rail Solutions welcomes Wyatt Cox as General Counsel

Cox is a growth-minded, solutions-oriented legal leader with a strong record of developing and scaling legal and risk functions to support organizational expansion. Known for his strategic approach, he has consistently implemented legal frameworks that balance risk and reward while aligning with business needs. He thrives in fast-paced, evolving environments and is recognized for his high emotional intelligence, clear communication skills, and ability to build trusted relationships across all levels of an organization.

Prior to joining North American Rail Solutions, Cox served as Vice President of Legal and Compliance at BluSky Restoration Contractors. During his nearly seven years with BluSky, he played an integral role in the organization's explosive growth and expansion to one of the largest, most respected restoration contractors in the country. Cox led BluSky's legal, risk, and compliance functions, as well as several other key initiatives related to M&A, ESG, the company's charitable foundation, licensing, and corporate governance.

"We're excited to welcome Wyatt to the team," said Tom Lucario, CEO of North American Rail Solutions. "His ability to align legal strategy with operational goals, along with his collaborative leadership style, will be a tremendous asset as we continue to grow across North America."

"North American Rail Solutions is at an exciting and transformative point in its growth, and I'm thrilled to join the team at such a pivotal time to continue driving innovation in the railroad services industry and shape the next chapter of company's already remarkable story.," Cox said. "I look forward to working alongside our talented people to build on the company's strong foundation and help position the business for long-term success."

North American Rail Solutions

Operating from more than 30 full-service offices strategically located in the U.S. and Canada, North American Rail Solutions (NARS), is the largest and most trusted provider of mission-critical railroad inspection, maintenance, construction, protection and terminal services in North America. NARS supports North America's rail infrastructure in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, petrochemical, mining, agricultural products, food and beverage, basic raw materials, ports, transload facilities, transit, Class 1 and short-line railroads. www.NorthAmericanRailSolutions.com

SOURCE North American Rail Solutions

Lauryn Todaro, [email protected]