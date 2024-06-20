North American Rail Solutions acquires Tri Innovations Consulting, Ltd in Calgary, Alberta

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- North American Rail Solutions (NARS), North America's largest provider of railroad design, construction, maintenance, and operating services, is proud to announce the acquisition of Tri Innovations Consulting Ltd. in Calgary, Alberta.

Tri Innovations is a leading provider of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services, encompassing feasibility studies, detailed design and engineering services, supply chain management, project management, construction and fabrication management, commissioning, and operations support. Tri Innovations is a full-discipline engineering company focused on energy, transportation, agriculture, and renewable spaces with comprehensive expertise in facilities and terminals, industrial transportation, and materials handling. For more information, visit www.triinnovations.ca.

This acquisition positions North American Rail Solutions as one of the only major rail maintenance and construction providers in North America to offer a full suite of truly in-house services, from design-build to maintenance and operations Post this

Thomas Lucario, CEO of North American Rail Solutions, stated: "The addition of Tri Innovations to the North American Rail Solutions family of companies adds incredible capabilities to our portfolio. This positions North American Rail Solutions as one of the only major rail maintenance and construction providers in North America to offer a full suite of truly in-house services, from design-build to maintenance and operations. The Tri Innovations team is a perfect fit for our culture of providing innovative solutions to customer problems and will integrate well with our other operations across the United States and Canada."

Kurt Findlay, CEO of Tri Innovations, added: "We are thrilled to join North American Rail Solutions. Our shared commitment to customer-centric solutions and innovation will strengthen our ability to deliver unparalleled value to our clients. We are eager to collaborate with NARS to expand our reach and enhance the services we offer and deliver exceptional value."

North American Rail Solutions

In 2021, DFW Capital Partners partnered with the management team of American Track through acquisition and established the parent company, North American Rail Solutions. Operating from 25 full-service offices strategically located in the U.S. and Canada, North American Rail Solutions provides mission-critical services to its customers that ensure the safety, compliance, and operability of onsite railway assets. North American Rail Solutions serves a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, petrochemical, mining, agricultural products, food and beverage, basic raw materials, ports, transload facilities, transit, Class 1 and short-line railroads. www.NorthAmericanRailSolutions.com.

DFW Capital Partners

DFW Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm focused on lower middle-market companies. With ~$2 billion under management, the firm concentrates on service companies, with an emphasis on outsourced business and industrial support services, and healthcare companies. DFW has established a 20+ year track record of success in building leading companies and recognizing attractive returns for its investors. DFW is headquartered in New York, NY and maintains an office in Chevy Chase, MD. Additional information is available on DFW's website at www.DFWCapital.com.

