FORT WORTH, Texas, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- North American Rail Solutions, through its subsidiary American Track, is proud to announce that it has acquired Rapid Track. Based in Tyrone, GA, Rapid Track provides rail maintenance and construction services, primarily for industrial and shortline customers in the Southeast US. Rapid Track was established in 1994 by Kirby Wallace and Gail Shockley Wallace, and today is managed by Shannon and Brandi Shockley. North American Rail Solutions is the largest provider of industrial rail inspection, construction, maintenance, terminal and support services in North America.

When asked about this acquisition, Tom Lucario, CEO for North American Rail Solutions, stated: "Rapid Track has been a strong provider of rail services in the Georgia area for several decades. The Southeast is a critical area for American Track and we felt that Shannon and Brandi had a team that was an excellent match for the American Track culture. We knew they would be a great addition."

North American Rail Solutions & American Track are excited about our continued growth in the US rail services space. Post this

Shannon Shockley, President and owner of Rapid Track commented: "Rapid Track is our family business and our life's work. We were only interested in joining with a great company that could help us grow and create lasting opportunities for ourselves and our employees. We know American Track will be that place and we are excited about the future with North American Rail Solutions."

North American Rail Solutions

In 2021, DFW Capital Partners partnered with the management team of American Track through acquisition, and subsequently established the parent company, North American Rail Solutions. Operating from 30+ full service offices strategically located in the U.S. and Canada, North American Rail Solutions provides mission critical services to its customers that ensure the safety, compliance, and operability of onsite railway assets. North American Rail Solutions serves a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, petrochemical, mining, agricultural products, food and beverage, basic raw materials, ports, transload facilities, transit, Class 1 and short-line railroads. www.NorthAmericanRailSolutions.com

American Track

Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, American Track is a subsidiary of North American Rail Solutions, and the leading independent provider of turnkey railroad design, repair, maintenance, construction, inspection, and terminal services for critical rail infrastructure at industrial, short-line, municipal, and logistics sites in the United States. www.AmericanTrack.com

DFW Capital Partners

DFW Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm focused on lower middle-market companies. With ~$2.5 billion under management, the firm concentrates on service companies, with an emphasis on outsourced business and industrial support services, and healthcare companies. DFW has established a 20+ year track record of success in building leading companies and recognizing attractive returns for its investors. DFW is headquartered in New York, NY and maintains an office in Chevy Chase, MD. Additional information is available on DFW's website at www.DFWCapital.com.

SOURCE North American Rail Solutions

[email protected]