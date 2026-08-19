Nortera responds to Competition Bureau challenge of proposed Green Giant and Le Sieur acquisition

BROSSARD, QC, Aug. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- Nortera takes note of today's announcement by the Competition Bureau that it is asking the Competition Tribunal to block the proposed acquisition of the Green Giant and Le Sieur brands in Canada from B&G Foods.

Nortera continues to believe that the proposed transaction is in Canada's best interests, supporting the long-term viability of domestic vegetable production and processing while maintaining quality, choice and value for Canadian consumers.

At a time when the Canadian vegetable industry is facing increasing pressure from imports, maintaining strong domestic production and processing capacity is critical to the long-term resilience of Canada's food supply. The transaction would help preserve that capacity, support Canada's food security and food sovereignty, and provide greater long-term stability for the farmers and local partners who underpin this supply chain. For Nortera, this includes Canadian farmers and local partners, as well as the continued availability of high-quality vegetables grown and packed in Canada.

These objectives are closely aligned with the Government of Canada's recently launched National Food Security Strategy, which recognizes the importance of increasing domestic food production and processing, reducing reliance on foreign suppliers, and building a stronger, more resilient Canadian food system.

Nortera is reviewing the Bureau's position and remains in discussions with B&G Foods regarding the proposed transaction and next steps.

Our operations continue as usual, as do our relationships with growers, customers, suppliers and partners.

About Nortera

Nortera is North America's leading processor of frozen and canned vegetables. The company operates 11 facilities across Canada and the United States, where it processes and markets more than 400,000 tonnes of vegetables annually in collaboration with approximately 540 farming partners. Nortera employs nearly 3,000 people across North America.

Nortera is committed to making the benefits of vegetables accessible to as many people as possible. The company produces for major private-label and retail brands while also marketing its own brands, including Arctic Gardens and Del Monte in Canada.

SOURCE NORTERA

Media contact: Gabrielle Fallu, Senior Director, Corporate Communications and Government Relations, [email protected]