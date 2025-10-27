Green Giant, a trusted frozen and shelf stable brand in Canada, will now be locally owned

BROSSARD, QC, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Nortera, a trusted Canadian provider of quality frozen and canned vegetable processing and marketing, today announced the acquisition of the Green Giant and Le Sieur brands in Canada from U.S.-based B&G Foods, subject to regulatory approval and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The transaction will bring two of Canada's favourite brands into Canadian ownership. Nortera has been the exclusive producer of Green Giant and Le Sieur in Canada for 30 years.

The Green Giant brand includes a range of frozen and shelf stable vegetable products supplied in Canada that complement Nortera's existing portfolio of trusted brands which Canadian consumers know and love, including Arctic Gardens and Del Monte.

"Nortera remains steadfast in delivering high-quality canned and frozen vegetables that Canadians love and trust. With decades of expertise as the trusted manufacturing partner behind the Green Giant and Le Sieur brands in Canada, this acquisition ensures that these iconic brands, long produced in Canada, are now also locally owned", said Hugo Boisvert, Chief Executive Officer of Nortera.

With Canadian operations spanning eight facilities, more than 2,100 employees, and partnerships with over 400 local producers, the acquisition of Green Giant and Le Sieur is one more example of Nortera's commitment to consumers, retailers and growers.

"The acquisition marks a strategic milestone, positioning Nortera to innovate and diversify in the increasingly competitive Canadian food marketplace, while continuing to make the benefits of vegetables accessible to as many Canadians as possible," Mr. Boisvert said.

The Green Giant and Le Sieur brands will continue to be produced to the highest quality standards at Nortera's facilities in Tecumseh, ON, Lethbridge, AB, and Saint-Denis-sur-Richelieu, QC, where a $28 million dollar investment to upgrade the Quebec production facility was recently announced. Nortera is also strengthening and consolidating its partnerships with more than 100 growers and suppliers, securing local agricultural networks and supporting food sovereignty in Canada.

Nortera is a North American supplier of frozen and canned vegetables. The company operates 13 plants in Canada and the United States, where it processes and markets over 400,000 tonnes of vegetables annually, in collaboration with close to 550 agricultural partners. It employs more than 3,000 people across North America.

Nortera is committed to making the benefits of vegetables accessible to as many people as possible by producing for major private label and retail brands, while also marketing its own brands, including Arctic Gardens and Del Monte in Canada.

