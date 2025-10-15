An investment that strengthens its position as Canada's leading vegetable processor

BROSSARD, QC, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Nortera, Canada's leading processor and marketer of canned and frozen vegetables, announced a major five-year $28 million investment to optimize its Saint-Denis-sur-Richelieu plant. This project consolidates the company's position as a central player in Canada's agri-food sector and aligns with its strategy to maintain its competitive edge in an ever-evolving market.

The Saint-Denis-sur-Richelieu plant specializes in vegetable and legume canning, and the preparation of soups and sauces. With this project, Nortera will expand the plant's capacity from 6 million to 10.6 million case equivalents. These investments will help ensure the continuity of local agricultural production in Quebec in the years ahead.

"This major investment marks an important step for Nortera and for Canada's entire agri-food sector. We are committed to offering a sustainable future for our Canadian producers and growers while continuing to showcase their expertise and the quality of locally grown vegetables," said Hugo Boisvert, CEO of Nortera. "The Saint-Denis-sur-Richelieu plant will become a key site in our Canadian industrial network, equipped with modern equipment and enhanced production capacity."

Given the context of economic tensions, tariff uncertainties and growing competition from imports, ensuring food sovereignty is emerging as a top priority. Through this investment, Nortera is helping strengthen the sector's competitiveness while generating essential economic benefits for the country's agricultural and rural communities.

As part of this modernization effort, Nortera's Saint-Césaire plant is set to close by late January 2026. This transition will create 70 permanent jobs at the Saint-Denis-sur-Richelieu plant and the elimination of approximately 100 positions at Saint-Césaire. Nortera will support all affected employees, including severance. Employees who are interested may apply for open positions at the Saint-Denis-sur-Richelieu plant.

About Nortera

Nortera is North America's leader in frozen and canned vegetables. It operates 13 plants in Canada and the United States, processing and marketing over 400,000 tonnes of vegetables each year in collaboration with approximately 540 agricultural partners. The company employs nearly 3,000 people across North America.

Nortera is committed to making the benefits of vegetables accessible to as many people as possible, producing for major private labels and retail brands while marketing its own brands, including Arctic Gardens and Del Monte in Canada.

