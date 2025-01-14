Expands Access to Time-saving Pattern Scanning Technology

BALLERUP, Denmark and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- Norlase, a leading global ophthalmic laser manufacturer developing next-generation laser solutions, today announced it has received Health Canada Licensing for the ECHO Green Pattern Laser photocoagulator. ECHO is the first and only portable, pattern scanning laser photocoagulator and utilizes MEMS technology. The laser and scanner are integrated into a single delivery device that attaches to compatible slit lamps, providing unprecedented efficiency.

Like most countries, Canada is facing severe staffing shortages in vision care, as not enough new ophthalmologists are entering the field to keep pace with a growing and aging population. According to Norlase CEO and Co-Founder Oliver Hvidt, this highlights the need for innovations that provide ophthalmologists with increased efficiency and reliability, such as ECHO.

"We are proud to see the approval and adoption of ECHO worldwide," said Mr. Hvidt. "We understand how valuable time is inside and outside of the practice. ECHO is designed to deliver greater efficiency for modern practices to meet increasing patient loads. Health Canada's licensing of ECHO marks a significant milestone, enabling us to bring all of this to Canadian ophthalmologists. We look forward to advancing ophthalmic care in Canada, ensuring providers and patients benefit from advanced technology and outstanding service, through our partnership with Salient Medical Solutions."

"We are thrilled that the Norlase ECHO has received Health Canada licensing. Following the remarkable success of the LION laser in Canada, the ECHO represents another leap forward in innovation with its groundbreaking portability and advanced design. Salient remains committed to bringing emerging technologies like the ECHO to Canadian healthcare providers, enhancing patient outcomes and clinical efficiency," said Jay Herman, President of Salient Medical Solutions.

"I am pleased to see the Norlase ECHO is now available in Canada, and look forward to adding this technology to my practice," said Dr. Nir Shoham-Hazon, Director, Miramichi EyeNB, Centre of Excellence. "The ECHO is compact and integrates seamlessly into my current set-up, providing an easy transition to incorporate this into my existing workflow."

ECHO is part of Norlase's series of portable and affordable laser solutions, which are quickly modernizing the way doctors treat their patients. To learn more about ECHO, visit www.norlase.com.

ECHO Pattern Scanning Green Laser features include:

Smallest physical footprint available in the industry

Full pattern palette that includes grids, circle, and triple arc

μSec Mode for tissue-sparing treatment

Fiberless design to minimize costly service repairs and disruption

Voice control of patterns and parameters

Easily installed on any compatible slit-lamp

About Norlase

Norlase develops next-generation laser solutions for the treatment of retina and glaucoma diseases. Founded in Denmark, Norlase is made up of worldwide industry experts in ophthalmology, laser technology, medical device development, and customer care. Norlase is on a mission to improve practice efficiency, patient care, and physician convenience for ophthalmologists worldwide. Norlase products include LEAF , a laser photocoagulator that's 10x smaller than existing systems and mounts directly on the slit lamp; LION , the first fully integrated green laser and LIO; and ECHO , the world's first ultra-portable pattern scanning laser. Learn more at norlase.com.

