LAVAL, QC, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - For the second time in a row, Nordia Inc. has been recognized by Waterstone Human Capital as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures. In 2018, Nordia was the first company in its industry to be recognized for this prestigious national award, a three-year distinction presented annually to best-in-class Canadian organizations for having cultures that enhance performance and sustain a competitive advantage.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for this distinction because the foundation of our business model is our people-focused culture," said John DiNardo, president and CEO of Nordia. "As Canada's largest provider of customer service solutions, people are the essence of our business and our competitive advantage. That's why we invest so much in attracting and retaining the best talent and building a strong supportive culture focused on our employees. We have always provided above-average compensation, exceptional work environments and plenty of opportunities for career growth, and today we also offer work-at-home possibilities that benefit more than 90% of our frontline staff. The results speak for themselves: Nordia still boasts by far the best employee loyalty and the highest employee satisfaction in its industry."

"At Waterstone, we believe corporate culture drives performance and that it's your organization's greatest asset," says Marty Parker, president and CEO of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of the Canada's Most Admired™ program. "Each of the 2021 award recipients puts culture at the centre of everything they do, and demonstrates a commitment to culture as competitive advantage. They set an excellent example of how crafting and sustaining a high performance culture can drive incredible growth and performance."

About Nordia

Nordia is Canada's largest provider of customer service solutions with over 5,000 employees located in 12 regions near Nordia business centres in B.C., Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick. Since 1999, Nordia has been at the forefront of customer service solutions and today handles more than 23M customer interactions per year for two of Canada's largest and most iconic corporations. Nordia prides itself on attracting and retaining top talent. In November 2020, 9 out of 10 Nordia employees said they would recommend Nordia as an employer to their friends and family (the 7th consecutive year with results exceeding 80%). For more information, please visit Nordia.ca.

About Waterstone Human Capital

At Waterstone Human Capital inspires organizations to build high performance cultures. Waterstone is a human capital management consulting firm specializing in retained executive search, cultural measurement and assessment, and leadership training and development. They have successfully helped hundreds of entrepreneurial-minded, high-growth organizations across North America recruit, measure and train for fit. Waterstone is also the founder of the Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures and Canada's Most Admired™ CEO programs. These national programs annually recognize best-in-class Canadian organizations and CEOs, for fostering cultures that enhance performance and help sustain a competitive advantage. For more information please visit waterstonehc.com or canadasmostadmired.com.

Nordia

Philip van Leeuwen

514 415-7071

514 923-1469

[email protected]

Waterstone Human Capital

Lindsay George

416 408-4545 x 227

[email protected]

SOURCE Nordia