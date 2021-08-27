MONTREAL, Aug. 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Nordchem, a Canadian based mining chemical company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the product lines Soltimum and Soltiflot, a specialty line of industrial chemical additives.

As one of its goals is to offer a complete set of chemical solutions to meet customers' industrial challenges, this acquisition will strengthen Nordchem's solutions portfolio offering in the marketplace.

We thank our customers and partners for their ongoing interest in our technologies and services, and look forward to a continued strong business relationship.

About Nordchem:

NORDCHEM is a privately held Canadian based company, focused on a consultative approach to develop and service tailored-fit chemical and application solutions to the mining industry. For further information please visit www.nordchem.ca.

