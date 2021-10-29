Norda Stelo, a 100% Quebec-owned company, has succeeded, with the help of an ambitious strategic plan and sound governance, in reinventing itself at a time when the consulting engineering and construction industry was experiencing an unprecedented confidence crisis throughout Quebec. By relying on the redefinition of its values, the quality of its employees, the development of high-level expertise and differentiating services, Norda Stelo can proudly shine again.

In order to qualify in the sound governance category, the company must have distinguished itself by having adopted one or more recognized governance practices over the past three years, including in relation to risk management, performance measurement, sustainable development or social responsibility.

"Our team is both delighted and honored to have won this prestigious recognition. The crises of the past few years, including the pandemic, have forced us to reinvent ourselves and corporate governance has been central to our transformation," said Alex Brisson, President and CEO of Norda Stelo inc.

About Norda Stelo Inc.

Norda Stelo was formed in Quebec in 1963. The firm operates 17 offices across Canada and supports its clients wherever they may evolve, having deployed projects in more than 50 countries for both public administrations and private and industrial sectors.

Norda Stelo has developed a multidisciplinary expertise in the implementation of urban infrastructure and transportation projects (road, port, railways and public transportation), as well as projects within the manufacturing, mining and energy sectors.

The company's strong suit is based on its team, and every day it strives to "Mobilize collective intelligence to serve the sustainability of its partners' assets, the communities and the planet".

