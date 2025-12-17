QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Norda Stelo unveils its 2025 Impact Report, a detailed analysis of its achievements in sustainability, responsible governance, and innovation applied to consulting-engineering. In a context where climate transition, infrastructure pressures, and evolving societal expectations are profoundly transforming the industry, the firm confirms its position as a leading player in sustainable engineering.

As the first major Canadian engineering firm to obtain its B Corp certification in 2022, Norda Stelo now supports its leadership through strengthened governance, rigorous performance, and a clear focus on impact. The 2025 Impact Report is part of an accountability process and ensures consistency between commitments and actions.

The 2025 edition of the report demonstrates how ESG criteria now guide all Norda Stelo's strategic decisions. This integration is evident in project planning, acquisitions, talent management, partnerships with First Peoples, and the development of digital solutions. The document highlights several major achievements, including industrial decarbonization initiatives, environmental optimization of essential infrastructure, and improvements in sustainable asset management through the STELAR platform. Together, these projects illustrate the evolution of a business model where engineering becomes a direct driver of sustainability.

"Our impact report reflects a clear ambition: to make engineering a driver of sustainability. By showcasing our results, we confirm that this ambition translates into concrete and measurable actions. It's another step in the transformation of our industry," says Alex Brisson, President and CEO.

The release of the report comes in a year when Mr. Brisson's leadership was recognized province-wide. As a finalist for Prix PDG Vert and then named CEO of the Year – Large Company by Les Affaires, these honors confirm the relevance of strategic choices made over more than a decade, during which the firm began a profound organizational transformation based on transparency, governance, and responsible innovation.

The entry of La Caisse (formerly La Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec) into the company's capital in 2025 further strengthens this trajectory. This institutional partnership supports Norda Stelo's ambition to accelerate the growth of its impact-driven engineering model, both in Canada and internationally.

About Norda Stelo

Norda Stelo is a Quebec-based consulting-engineering firm operating in Canada and internationally. It assists public and private organizations in carrying out complex projects related to infrastructure, transportation, natural resources, energy, and manufacturing. Its approach is based on asset sustainability, risk management, and the integration of digital solutions to support informed decision-making in the context of climate and industrial transition. The company has nearly 900 employees.

