Norda Stelo Named One of Canada's Best Managed Companies

For the second year in a row, the Quebec City-based company is named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies

QUÉBEC CITY, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Norda Stelo, a 100% Quebec-owned company, is proud to announce its requalification as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. This prestigious designation recognizes the engineering firm's operational excellence and outstanding management.

This distinction is reserved for companies headquartered in Canada and with revenues of $50 million dollars or greater.

Norda Stelo's requalification was awarded after a rigorous and independent evaluation process, confirming its successful organizational transformation and its status as a leader in its industry.

"As Norda Stelo approaches its 60th year of existence, this prestigious recognition is a testament to the unwavering determination and passion of our talents for the success of our company" said Alex Brisson, President and CEO of Norda Stelo. "It is with great appreciation that I thank our employees, clients and partners who continually encourage us to strive for excellence and innovation. Without you, we would not be where we are today."

A Visionary and Distinctive Business Model

Norda Stelo draws on its specialization in brownfield engineering, its extensive expertise in the management of existing assets, and its in-depth knowledge of asset aging to deliver its approach to sustainability in a carbon neutral strategy. It is an innovative approach to asset management by improving their performance and lifespan, thereby limiting the use of new resources and opening the door to significant ESG benefits.

Norda Stelo is committed to corporate social responsibility (CSR) as a mean of becoming an impact company, determined to conduct its business for the common good.

About Norda Stelo

Established in 1963, Norda Stelo is a privately held Canadian multi-disciplinary engineering consulting firm operating worldwide. The head office is in Québec City and the firm operates 17 offices across Canada, the United-States and New-Caledonia, including operations in Madagascar. The company employs close to 700 people and carries out projects in over 50 countries.

Norda Stelo specializes in the delivery of integrated projects and assists its clients at all stages of the mandate, from planning to operations, including design, implementation, and construction management. Norda Stelo is a proven leader in optimizing asset performance and management, as well as providing clean technology solutions.

Norda Stelo relies on its extensive expertise in port, rail and road transportation infrastructures, buildings or any other type of physical asset, as well as on its in-depth knowledge of the causes of aging components to offer an approach to asset sustainability that addresses technical, economic, operational, environmental and governance constraints.

Its mission: Driving engineering through innovation. Together. Sustainably.

Its vision: Mobilizing our collective intelligence towards the sustainability of our partners' assets, our communities and the planet.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $50 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

www.norda.com

SOURCE Norda Stelo

For further information: Christine Sauvageau, Communications and Marketing Director, Norda Stelo Inc., [email protected]