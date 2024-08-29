Nomis Solutions Hires Ananta Shamal as VP, Head of Engineering

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- Nomis Solutions (Nomis), an STG portfolio company and the leading provider of end-to-end pricing analytics and execution technology, is proud to announce the addition of Ananta Shamal to its senior leadership team as VP, Head of Engineering. With over 25 years of engineering experience, Shamal is exceptionally well-suited to lead and elevate Nomis' engineering organization. Based in Bengaluru, Shamal's appointment will strengthen Nomis' global presence, providing round-the-clock leadership that supports both the team and customers.

In welcoming Shamal to the Nomis team, Greg Demas, CEO, remarked, "Ananta's exceptional track record in leading complex transformation and modernization initiatives, including within STG portfolio companies, aligns perfectly with the innovative strides we are making across our product suite. I am thrilled about the direction in which our products are evolving and am confident Ananta will accelerate our delivery of industry-changing innovations to the market."

Shamal most recently served as Vice President of Delivery at Innova Solutions, where he was instrumental in driving delivery excellence and enhancing customer satisfaction. Previously, Shamal held the role of Director of Engineering at HARMAN International following its acquisition of Symphony Teleca, a former STG portfolio company, where he excelled as Senior Director of Product Development.

Shamal expressed his enthusiasm for joining Nomis, sharing, "I am excited to join Nomis to lead its engineering organization, many exciting initiatives, and ultimately, build on a culture of excellence that drives customer value. I aim to amplify the great work already being done and to help our team to reach even greater heights."

