Nominees announced for 18th Annual DGC Awards
Sep 12, 2019, 11:30 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The DGC is pleased to announce the full 2019 DGC Awards nominees for Feature Film, Documentary, Short Film, Television Series, and Movies for Television and Mini-Series. Selected from over 300 submissions, the nominees represent a spectrum of talent, genres and diversity in the screen-based industry.
The Awards will be presented at the annual DGC Awards Gala on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at The Fairmont Royal York in Toronto.
"Each year, our feature film submissions are more and more impressive than the last," said DGC President Tim Southam. "This work is a reminder that Canadian talent and production are second to none."
Today's announcement wraps up the nominations in anticipation of the 18th Annual DGC Awards. Previously announced were the Television category nominations and the Discovery Awards long list.
Nominations for Outstanding Directorial Achievement awards recognize the Director and all DGC Members employed on the production.
DGC LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
George Mihalka
DGC HONOURARY LIFE MEMBER AWARD
Carole Vivier
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FEATURE FILM
Robert Budreau - Stockholm
Zach Lipovsky (with Adam Stein) - Freaks
Patricia Rozema - Mouthpiece
Jasmin Mozaffari - Firecrackers
Marie Clements - Red Snow
ALLAN KING AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN DOCUMENTARY
Matt Gallagher - Prey
Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier, Edward Burtynsky - Anthropocene: The Human Epoch
Laurie Lynd - Killing Patient Zero
Igor Drljaca - The Stone Speakers
John Houston - Atautsikut / Leaving None Behind
BEST PICTURE EDITING – DOCUMENTARY
Nick Hector - Prey
Trevor Ambrose - Killing Patient Zero
Eamonn O'Connor, Daniel Roher - Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band
Jeff Warren - Assholes: A Theory
Shelley Therrien - Queering the Script
BEST SHORT FILM
Caitlyn Sponheimer - Kitty's Naughty Knickers
Martin Buzora - The Story of Pema
Katrina Saville - I Beat Up My Rapist
Weyni Mengesha - With Me
Thea Hollatz - Hot Flash
DISCOVERY AWARD
Presented by Vanguarde Artists Management
Matthew Rankin - The Twentieth Century
Nicole Dorsey - Black Conflux
Tasha Hubbard - nîpawistamâsowin: We Will Stand Up
Harry Cepka - Raf
Heather Young - Murmur
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE FILM
Émmanuel Frechette - The Hummingbird Project
Philip Barker - Guest of Honour
Chris Crane - Clifton Hill
Thea Hollatz – Firecrackers
BEST PICTURE EDITING – FEATURE FILM
Simone Smith - Firecrackers
Lara Johnston - Mouthpiece
Cam McLauchlin - Clifton Hill
Susan Shipton - Guest of Honour
Charles Ross - HERO Inspired by the Extraordinary Life & Times of Mr. Ulric Cross
BEST SOUND EDITING – FEATURE FILM
J.R. Fountain, Jill Purdy, Steve Medeiros, Tyler Whitham, Claudia Pinto, Kevin Banks - Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Nelson Ferreira, J.R. Fountain, Dashen Naidoo, Rose Gregoris - Run This Town
Alan Geldart, Emilie Boucek - The Rest of Us
Brent Pickett, Krystin Hunter, Paul Germann, Christopher Alan King - Goalie
Fred Brennan, Kevin Banks, Mark Shnuriwsky, Dave Johnson, Douglas Wilkinson - Through Black Spruce
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMATIC SERIES
Mathias Herndl - The Twilight Zone, Episode 108, Point of Origin
Jeremy Podeswa - The Handmaid's Tale, Episode 210, The Last Ceremony
Deborah Chow - American Gods, Episode 203, Muninn
Adam Kane - Deadly Class, Episode 105, Saudade
Mairzee Almas - Impulse, Episode 110, New Beginnings
Felipe Rodriguez - Blood and Water, Episode 201
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY SERIES
Jordan Canning/Jeremy Lalonde - Baroness von Sketch Show, Episode 301, Is That You Karen?
Sherry White - Little Dog, Episode 201, Round Eight
Philip Sternberg - Workin' Moms, Episode 303, Daddy's Home
Mars Horodyski - Mr. D, Episode 803, Breaking Slime
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY SERIES
Bradley Walsh - Northern Rescue, Episode 101, Qué Sera
Rachel Talalay - The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Episode 106, Chapter Six: An Exorcism in Greendale
JJ Johnson - Odd Squad, Episode 235, Odds and Ends
Gail Harvey - Northern Rescue, Episode 104, D-U-A-L-I-T-Y
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES
Norma Bailey - Mary Kills People, Episode 301, The Key to Faith
Jem Garrard - Killer High
Gail Harvey - No One Would Tell
Robert C. Cooper - Unspeakable, Episode 101, Emergence
Philippe Gagnon - Mean Queen
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – DRAMATIC SERIES
Mark Steel - The Umbrella Academy, Episode 106, The Day That Wasn't
Elisabeth Williams - The Handmaid's Tale, Episode 205, Seeds
Tamara Deverell - Star Trek Discovery, Episode 214, Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2
Rory Cheyne - American Gods, Episode 206, Donar the Great
Jean-Francois Campeau - Anne With An E, Episode 202, Signs Are Small Measurable Things, But Interpretations Are Illimitable
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES
Rory Cheyne, Dennis Davenport - Cardinal, Episode 301, Sam
Helen Kotsonis - Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey
Tim Bider - Mary Kills People, Episode 304, Switzerland Has Trees
Jean Bécotte - Mad Mom
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES
Brendan Smith - Schitt's Creek, Episode 514, Life Is a Cabaret
Zoe Sakellaropoulo - The Bold Type
Lisa Soper - The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Stephen Stanley - Holly Hobbie
BEST PICTURE EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES
Wendy Hallam Martin - The Handmaid's Tale, Episode 201, June
Ana Yavari - The Handmaid's Tale, Episode 207, After
Lisa Grootenboer - Anne with an E, Episode 207, Memory Has as Many Moods as the Temper
Stephen Roque - The Expanse, Episode 313, Abaddon's Gate
Thorben Bieger - Pure, Episode 206, Wedding
BEST PICTURE EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES
Hugh Elchuk - Cardinal: By The Time Your Read This, Episode 302, Roman & Irena
Stephen Roque - Mary Kills People, Episode 305, Wolf, Meet Henhouse
Jean Coulombe - Mary Kills People, Episode 304, Switzerland Has Trees
Lisa Grootenboer - Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey
BEST PICTURE EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES
Drew MacLeod - Letterkenny, Episode 501, We Don't Fight at Weddings
John Nicholls - Little Dog, Episode 201, Round Eight
Michelle Szemberg - Northern Rescue, Episode 101, Qué Sera
Maria Psaila & Dean Soltys - Mr. D, Episode 803, Breaking Slime
Richard Schwadel - Loudermilk, Episode 206, Our Lips Are Sealed
BEST SOUND EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES
Dave Rose, Dashen Naidoo, Nelson Ferreira, Craig MacLellan, Dustin Harris - The Expanse, Episode 302, IFF
Joe Bracciale, Tyler Whitham, Alex Bullick, Jill Purdy, Kevin Banks, Craig MacLellan - American Gods, Episode 202, The Beguiling Man
John Loranger, Alastair Gray, Dan Sexton - Into the Badlands, Episode 316, Chapter XXXII: Seven Strike as One
Mark Beck, Jonas Kuhnemann, Richard Calistan, Joseph Doane - Murdoch Mysteries, Episode 1206, Sir. Sir? Sir!!!
Joe Bracciale, Joe Mancuso, Nadya Hanlon, Danielle McBride, Dashen Naidoo, Tyler Whitham - Anne With An E, Episode 201, Youth Is the Season of Hope
BEST SOUND EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES
Brian Eimer, Michael Bonini - Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey
David McCallum, Jane Tattersall, Barry Gilmore, Claire Dobson, Paul Germann, Christopher King - Cardinal: By The Time You Read This, Episode 301, Sam
Allan Fung, Geoffrey Raffan, Melissa Hinton, Holly Greenly - Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For
Jean Bot, Susan Conley, Paul Germann - Mary Kills People, Episode 301, The Key to Faith
BEST SOUND EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES
P. Jason MacNeill, John Smith, James Robinson - Odd Squad: World Turned Odd
Kevin Howard, Robert Hegedus, Kevin Banks, Richard Calistan, Jason MacNeill - Heartland, Episode 1207, Running Scared
Janice Ierulli, Mark Shnuriwsky, Cailey Milito, Clive Turner, Alastair Gray, Susan Fawcett, Gren-Eric Zwicker, Simon Minimus - Northern Rescue, Episode 109, Wake Up
Christopher Alan King, Susan Conley, Taylor Brockelsby - Little Dog, Episode 201, Round Eight
Allan Fung, Gray Aletter, Melissa Hinton, Holly Greenly - Holly Hobbie, Episode 101, The Show Starter
The Directors Guild of Canada (DGC) is a national labour organization that represents over 4,800 key creative and logistical personnel in the screen-based industry covering all areas of direction, design, production and editing. The DGC negotiates and administers collective agreements and lobbies extensively on issues of concern for members including Canadian content conditions, CRTC regulations and ensuring that funding is maintained for Canadian screen-based programming.
SOURCE Directors Guild of Canada, National Office
For further information: Media: Ian Gillespie - Director of Communications, 416-459-5932, igillespie@dgc.ca
