Nominees announced for 18th Annual DGC Awards

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The DGC is pleased to announce the full 2019 DGC Awards nominees for Feature Film, Documentary, Short Film, Television Series, and Movies for Television and Mini-Series. Selected from over 300 submissions, the nominees represent a spectrum of talent, genres and diversity in the screen-based industry.

The Awards will be presented at the annual DGC Awards Gala on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at The Fairmont Royal York in Toronto.

"Each year, our feature film submissions are more and more impressive than the last," said DGC President Tim Southam. "This work is a reminder that Canadian talent and production are second to none."

Today's announcement wraps up the nominations in anticipation of the 18th Annual DGC Awards. Previously announced were the Television category nominations and the Discovery Awards long list.

Nominations for Outstanding Directorial Achievement awards recognize the Director and all DGC Members employed on the production.

DGC LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

George Mihalka

DGC HONOURARY LIFE MEMBER AWARD

Carole Vivier

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FEATURE FILM

Robert Budreau - Stockholm

Zach Lipovsky (with Adam Stein) - Freaks

Patricia Rozema - Mouthpiece

Jasmin Mozaffari - Firecrackers

Marie Clements - Red Snow

ALLAN KING AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN DOCUMENTARY

Matt Gallagher - Prey

Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier, Edward Burtynsky - Anthropocene: The Human Epoch

Laurie Lynd - Killing Patient Zero

Igor Drljaca - The Stone Speakers

John Houston - Atautsikut / Leaving None Behind

BEST PICTURE EDITING – DOCUMENTARY

Nick Hector - Prey

Trevor Ambrose - Killing Patient Zero

Eamonn O'Connor, Daniel Roher - Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band

Jeff Warren - Assholes: A Theory

Shelley Therrien - Queering the Script

BEST SHORT FILM

Caitlyn Sponheimer - Kitty's Naughty Knickers

Martin Buzora - The Story of Pema

Katrina Saville - I Beat Up My Rapist

Weyni Mengesha - With Me

Thea Hollatz - Hot Flash

DISCOVERY AWARD

Presented by Vanguarde Artists Management

Matthew Rankin - The Twentieth Century

Nicole Dorsey - Black Conflux

Tasha Hubbard - nîpawistamâsowin: We Will Stand Up

Harry Cepka - Raf

Heather Young - Murmur

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE FILM

Émmanuel Frechette - The Hummingbird Project

Philip Barker - Guest of Honour

Chris Crane - Clifton Hill

Thea Hollatz – Firecrackers

BEST PICTURE EDITING – FEATURE FILM

Simone Smith - Firecrackers

Lara Johnston - Mouthpiece

Cam McLauchlin - Clifton Hill

Susan Shipton - Guest of Honour

Charles Ross - HERO Inspired by the Extraordinary Life & Times of Mr. Ulric Cross

BEST SOUND EDITING – FEATURE FILM

J.R. Fountain, Jill Purdy, Steve Medeiros, Tyler Whitham, Claudia Pinto, Kevin Banks - Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Nelson Ferreira, J.R. Fountain, Dashen Naidoo, Rose Gregoris - Run This Town

Alan Geldart, Emilie Boucek - The Rest of Us

Brent Pickett, Krystin Hunter, Paul Germann, Christopher Alan King - Goalie

Fred Brennan, Kevin Banks, Mark Shnuriwsky, Dave Johnson, Douglas Wilkinson - Through Black Spruce

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMATIC SERIES

Mathias Herndl - The Twilight Zone, Episode 108, Point of Origin

Jeremy Podeswa - The Handmaid's Tale, Episode 210, The Last Ceremony

Deborah Chow - American Gods, Episode 203, Muninn

Adam Kane - Deadly Class, Episode 105, Saudade

Mairzee Almas - Impulse, Episode 110, New Beginnings

Felipe Rodriguez - Blood and Water, Episode 201

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY SERIES

Jordan Canning/Jeremy Lalonde - Baroness von Sketch Show, Episode 301, Is That You Karen?

Sherry White - Little Dog, Episode 201, Round Eight

Philip Sternberg - Workin' Moms, Episode 303, Daddy's Home

Mars Horodyski - Mr. D, Episode 803, Breaking Slime

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY SERIES

Bradley Walsh - Northern Rescue, Episode 101, Qué Sera

Rachel Talalay - The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Episode 106, Chapter Six: An Exorcism in Greendale

JJ Johnson - Odd Squad, Episode 235, Odds and Ends

Gail Harvey - Northern Rescue, Episode 104, D-U-A-L-I-T-Y

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES

Norma Bailey - Mary Kills People, Episode 301, The Key to Faith

Jem Garrard - Killer High

Gail Harvey - No One Would Tell

Robert C. Cooper - Unspeakable, Episode 101, Emergence

Philippe Gagnon - Mean Queen

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – DRAMATIC SERIES

Mark Steel - The Umbrella Academy, Episode 106, The Day That Wasn't

Elisabeth Williams - The Handmaid's Tale, Episode 205, Seeds

Tamara Deverell - Star Trek Discovery, Episode 214, Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2

Rory Cheyne - American Gods, Episode 206, Donar the Great

Jean-Francois Campeau - Anne With An E, Episode 202, Signs Are Small Measurable Things, But Interpretations Are Illimitable

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES

Rory Cheyne, Dennis Davenport - Cardinal, Episode 301, Sam

Helen Kotsonis - Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey

Tim Bider - Mary Kills People, Episode 304, Switzerland Has Trees

Jean Bécotte - Mad Mom

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES

Brendan Smith - Schitt's Creek, Episode 514, Life Is a Cabaret

Zoe Sakellaropoulo - The Bold Type

Lisa Soper - The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Stephen Stanley - Holly Hobbie

BEST PICTURE EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES

Wendy Hallam Martin - The Handmaid's Tale, Episode 201, June

Ana Yavari - The Handmaid's Tale, Episode 207, After

Lisa Grootenboer - Anne with an E, Episode 207, Memory Has as Many Moods as the Temper

Stephen Roque - The Expanse, Episode 313, Abaddon's Gate

Thorben Bieger - Pure, Episode 206, Wedding

BEST PICTURE EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES

Hugh Elchuk - Cardinal: By The Time Your Read This, Episode 302, Roman & Irena

Stephen Roque - Mary Kills People, Episode 305, Wolf, Meet Henhouse

Jean Coulombe - Mary Kills People, Episode 304, Switzerland Has Trees

Lisa Grootenboer - Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey

BEST PICTURE EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES

Drew MacLeod - Letterkenny, Episode 501, We Don't Fight at Weddings

John Nicholls - Little Dog, Episode 201, Round Eight

Michelle Szemberg - Northern Rescue, Episode 101, Qué Sera

Maria Psaila & Dean Soltys - Mr. D, Episode 803, Breaking Slime

Richard Schwadel - Loudermilk, Episode 206, Our Lips Are Sealed

BEST SOUND EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES

Dave Rose, Dashen Naidoo, Nelson Ferreira, Craig MacLellan, Dustin Harris - The Expanse, Episode 302, IFF

Joe Bracciale, Tyler Whitham, Alex Bullick, Jill Purdy, Kevin Banks, Craig MacLellan - American Gods, Episode 202, The Beguiling Man

John Loranger, Alastair Gray, Dan Sexton - Into the Badlands, Episode 316, Chapter XXXII: Seven Strike as One

Mark Beck, Jonas Kuhnemann, Richard Calistan, Joseph Doane - Murdoch Mysteries, Episode 1206, Sir. Sir? Sir!!!

Joe Bracciale, Joe Mancuso, Nadya Hanlon, Danielle McBride, Dashen Naidoo, Tyler Whitham - Anne With An E, Episode 201, Youth Is the Season of Hope

BEST SOUND EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES

Brian Eimer, Michael Bonini - Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey

David McCallum, Jane Tattersall, Barry Gilmore, Claire Dobson, Paul Germann, Christopher King - Cardinal: By The Time You Read This, Episode 301, Sam

Allan Fung, Geoffrey Raffan, Melissa Hinton, Holly Greenly - Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For

Jean Bot, Susan Conley, Paul Germann - Mary Kills People, Episode 301, The Key to Faith

BEST SOUND EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES

P. Jason MacNeill, John Smith, James Robinson - Odd Squad: World Turned Odd

Kevin Howard, Robert Hegedus, Kevin Banks, Richard Calistan, Jason MacNeill - Heartland, Episode 1207, Running Scared

Janice Ierulli, Mark Shnuriwsky, Cailey Milito, Clive Turner, Alastair Gray, Susan Fawcett, Gren-Eric Zwicker, Simon Minimus - Northern Rescue, Episode 109, Wake Up

Christopher Alan King, Susan Conley, Taylor Brockelsby - Little Dog, Episode 201, Round Eight

Allan Fung, Gray Aletter, Melissa Hinton, Holly Greenly - Holly Hobbie, Episode 101, The Show Starter

