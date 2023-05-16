Aysanabee leads with six nominations, Snotty Nose Rez Kids follow with five

Indigenous Music Awards Show June 6th at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON, May 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival today announced nominees for The SSIMAs, (Summer Solstice Indigenous Music Awards) presented by TD Bank Group. Winners will be celebrated and honoured in Ottawa during the awards ceremony at the National Arts Centre on Tuesday, June 6th, 2023.

The wordmark for the Summer Solstice Indigenous Music Awards presented by TD (CNW Group/Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival)

The SSIMAs span 16 categories, celebrating solo artists, duos and groups from across Canada and showcasing the diverse and growing music and culture of artistic expression and accomplishment within the Indigenous community. Nominees were selected from 250 Canada-wide submissions by an invited panel of jurors comprising Indigenous and music industry professionals. No public voting was involved in the selection process.

"Presenting and promoting Indigenous music is a cornerstone of our Festival," says Trina Mather Simard, CEO and Producer of Ottawa's Summer Solstice Festival which runs June 21 - 25. "We're celebrating Indigenous voices" adds Advisory Committee Chair Elaine Bomberry. "These Awards, in Canada's capital city, provide an excellent platform for artists to be recognized for their hard work". She adds.

To view a complete list of categories and nominees please visit https://summersolsticefestivals.ca/2023-music-awards/

Hosted by Anishinaabe activist, broadcaster and content creator Sarain Fox, The SSIMAs presentation ceremony will feature six live performances. Tickets will be on sale THIS Friday May 19th at 10AM, with a limited number of VIP tickets include a reception attended by artists, presenters and sponsors with an Indigenous-inspired menu by NAC Chef Chris Commandant

Tickets for The SSIMAs start at $20.00 (including tax plus fees) and will be available at https://summersolsticefestivals.ca/2023-music-awards/ , by phone and in-person at the NAC box office, starting Friday at 10 am.

This SSIMAs presentation kicks off Indigenous History Month and is a prelude to the Annual Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival (SSIF), June 21st-25th at Madahoki Farm in Ottawa.

The free festival coincides with National Indigenous Peoples Day (NIPD) on June 21. Authentic, interactive programming showcases the culture, history, food, music, art, fashion, dance and entrepreneurship of Canada's diverse Indigenous community fostering cultural understanding and creating opportunities for connection.

About the Festival Producers

The SSIMAs and SSIF are produced by Indigenous Experiences on behalf of the NIPD Committee comprising Metis National Council (2023 Festival co-host) and other organizations representing Indigenous communities across Canada.

SSIF is grateful to all government funders and corporate sponsors for their ongoing commitment to supporting the stewardship of Canada's rich cultural heritage.

The SSIMAs supporters include: TD Bank Group, National Arts Centre, Ottawa Tourism, Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund.

SSIF supporters include: Rio Tinto, CN Railway, BMO Financial Group, Ontario Lottery & Gaming Corporation, TD Bank Group, Indigenous Tourism Ontario

Media accreditation for the SSIMAs is now open at https://summersolsticefestivals.ca/media/

Web Links

SSIMA's Website: https://summersolsticefestivals.ca/2023-music-awards/

Mādahòkì Farm: https://madahoki.ca/

Social Media

Twitter Instagram Facebook YouTube Hashtags https://twitter.com/ottawasolstice/ https://www.facebook.com/SolsticeFestivals/ https://www.facebook.com/madahokifarm https://www.youtube.com/c/SummerSolsticeIndigenousFestivals #TheSSIMAs; #SSIF2023; #Madahokifarm; #NIPD

SOURCE Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival

For further information: Media Contact: [email protected]; English: Mary Jelley, 613-791-6703; French: Annie Boucher, 613-863-3702