Montreal's Charlotte Cardin leads with six nominations, while global icons Justin Bieber and The Weeknd follow with five

Voting is now open for TikTok JUNO Fan Choice. Fans are encouraged to vote on TikTok and at junofanchoice.ca

TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The nominees for the 51st Annual JUNO Awards were announced today by The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) during a virtual presentation streamed on CBCMusic.ca/junos. This year's winners will be revealed during the closing weekend of JUNO Week, at The JUNO Opening Night Awards Presented by Ontario Creates on Saturday May 14th and The JUNO Awards Broadcast on Sunday, May 15th.

Canada's biggest night in music, hosted by international sensation Simu Liu, will broadcast and stream live across the country from Budweiser Stage in Toronto at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos and CBC Music's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages.

Montreal-born singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin is this year's top contender, leading with a total of six nominations including: TikTok JUNO Fan Choice, Single of the Year, Album of the Year*, Artist of the Year*, Pop Album of the Year and Music Video of the Year. Justin Bieber and The Weeknd follow with five nominations each, a testament to the continuous global appeal of Canadian talent. Bieber has been nominated for TikTok JUNO Fan Choice, Single of the Year, Album of the Year*, Artist of the Year* and Pop Album of the Year; while The Weeknd is up for TikTok JUNO Fan Choice, Single of the Year, Artist of the Year*, Songwriter of the Year* and Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year.

First-time nominees recognized with four nominations shine a light on the generation of talent emerging from TikTok, including Vancouver pop songstress JESSIA for TikTok JUNO Fan Choice, Single of the Year, Breakthrough Artist of the Year* and Pop Album of the Year; and rising rapper Pressa for TikTok JUNO Fan Choice, Breakthrough Artist of the Year*, Rap Album/EP of the Year and Rap Single* of the Year. Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes also takes home four nominations for TikTok JUNO Fan Choice, Album of the Year*, Artist of the Year* and Pop Album of the Year.

Full press release here.

SOURCE CARAS/The JUNO Awards

For further information: Dillon Shaver, rock-it promotions, [email protected]