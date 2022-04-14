Nominations Open for 2022 FP Canada™ Fellow Distinction, Donald J. Johnston Lifetime Achievement Award in Financial Planning

TORONTO, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - FP Canada is now accepting nominations for the FP Canada Fellow distinction and the Donald J. Johnston Lifetime Achievement Award. These distinguished honours recognize outsized contributions to the financial planning profession and FP Canada.

FP Canada Fellow Distinction

The FP Canada Fellow distinction is in recognition of individuals who have made significant contributions to moving FP Canada's mandate of advancing the financial planning profession in Canada forward.

To be eligible to become an FP Canada Fellow, an individual must meet the following criteria:

The nominee must have demonstrated a commitment to advancing FP Canada's mandate through volunteer work.

The nominee must have enhanced the public interest and the reputation of FP Canada's certifications by either developing FP Canada's standards, or inspiring others to develop or adopt them.

The deadline for nominations is May 27, 2022. For more information and full nomination guidelines, visit the FP Canada Fellow section on the FP Canada website.

Donald J. Johnston Lifetime Achievement Award

The Donald J. Johnston Lifetime Achievement Award is in recognition of individuals who have made momentous lifetime contributions to FP Canada's certifications and to the financial planning profession. The award's namesake, Donald J. Johnston, led FP Canada during its first decade.

To be eligible for the Donald J. Johnston Award, prospective nominees must have been awarded FP Canada Fellow distinction, and they must have made a profound contribution to both FP Canada and the financial planning profession. The nomination deadline is May 27, 2022. To learn more, visit the Donald J. Johnston Award section of the FP Canada website.

About FP Canada

A national certification and professional oversight body working in the public interest, FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are about 17,000 Certified Financial Planner® professionals and about 2,000 Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ professionals (as at March 31, 2022), who meet FP Canada's rigorous professional and ethical standards. Visit the FP Canada website for more information.

SOURCE FP Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Megan Harman, FP Canada, [email protected]