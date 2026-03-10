FP Canada™ 2026 Financial Stress Index: More Canadians are taking positive action to reduce financial stress

Money remains the leading source of stress, cited by 43 per cent of Canadians, up directionally from 40 per cent in 2023

Most Canadians (85%) are taking steps to reduce their financial stress, up from 82 per cent in 2025

Canadians who work with a financial professional, such as a Certified Financial Planner® professional or a Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ professional, are less likely to report money as their top source of stress (34% vs. 48%)

TORONTO, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - As Canadians continue to face economic uncertainty, most are taking action to reduce and manage their financial stress according to the ninth Financial Stress Index, a national survey of 2,000+ Canadians conducted by Leger on behalf of FP Canada.

Money remains the leading source of stress in Canadians' lives (43%), ahead of health (21%), relationships (17%), and work (15%)--consistent with the findings of each previous Financial Stress Index. However, this year's findings point to growing financial resilience, as 85 per cent of Canadians are actively taking steps to manage financial stress, an increase from 82 per cent last year. Research also shows that those who work with a CFP® professional or QAFP® professional report greater confidence and a stronger sense of control over their finances.

From Stress to Action

Everyday expenses are contributing to the financial stress Canadians are experiencing, with groceries (64%) cited as the most significant pressure felt by households. While concerns about inflation have eased significantly--falling to 55 per cent in 2026 from 63 per cent in 2023--worries about rising housing prices are growing, increasing from 20 per cent in 2023 to 25 per cent in 2026. This shift highlights ongoing affordability challenges for Canadians.

At the same time, Canadians report taking concrete steps to reduce their financial stress. Tracking expenses remains the most common action (42%), suggesting a sharp focus on day-to-day spending. One-third are paying down debt (33%), and 29 per cent have created a budget.

Saving is becoming a bigger priority to combat financial stress, with 33 per cent reporting they have saved more this year compared to 29 per cent in 2025. As the cost of living continues to rise, this focus on saving suggests Canadians are being more careful with their money to strengthen financial security.

Together, these findings point to a shift in mindset. While financial stress remains, Canadians are responding with greater intention and longer-term thinking.

"Canadians are taking matters into their own hands, while juggling everyday expenses like groceries and huge purchases like a home," said Zena Amundsen, CFP, owner of Astra Financial Services in Regina, Sask. "It's encouraging to see more Canadians choosing to save their hard-earned dollars. That tells us they're taking thoughtful steps to improve their financial well-being."

Financial Stress Varies by Life Stage

From saving for major buys to managing debt, financial stress affects Canadians differently at every life stage.

Among younger Canadians (18-34), nearly half (47%) said saving for major purchases is a source of financial stress, while others cited job and income stability (38%) and investing (27%) as key stressors. When asked what steps they have taken to reduce financial stress, younger Canadians said they saved more (42%) and created a budget (35%).

For middle-aged Canadians (35-54), there is a focus on debt and expenses. Almost half (48%) reported financial stress tied to bill payments and day-to-day expenses, followed by saving enough for retirement (46%) and debt (39%). To combat their financial stress, 40 per cent of this group said they paid down debt.

Professional Financial Planning Advice Makes a Measurable Difference

Canadians who work with a financial professional, such as a CFP professional or a QAFP professional, feel more confident and less stressed about money. Those who work with a financial planner are less likely to name money as their top source of stress (34% vs. 48% who don't work with a planner) and less likely lose sleep over finances (41% vs. 55% who don't work with a planner).

Respondents who work with a financial planner also feel more hopeful about their financial future than they did a year ago (57%), compared to 47 per cent of those without professional support.

"Canadians are feeling financial pressures that continue to cause them stress," said Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "However, what the Financial Stress Index demonstrates, year after year, is that working with a professional financial planner can help all Canadians manage their financial stress, however it may affect them. Whatever unique circumstances someone is facing, CFP professionals and QAFP professionals offer the expertise and guidance to help them move forward with clarity."

About the Financial Stress Index

The Financial Stress Index is conducted each year for FP Canada by Leger, the largest Canadian-owned market research and analytics company. The 2026 Financial Stress Index was completed between January 6 and January 15, 2026, using Leger's online panel, receiving 2,002 Canadian respondents nationwide. For comparative purposes, though, a probability sample of 2,002 respondents have a margin of error of ±2.2%, 19 times out of 20.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. Learn more at fpcanada.ca.

