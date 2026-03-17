FP Canada™ Announces February QAFP® Exam Results and Top-Performing Exam Writer

The first-time writer pass rate for the QAFP exam was 71%

James Plaxton earned the highest score on the exam

TORONTO, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - FP Canada has announced the results for the February sitting of the QUALIFIED ASSOCIATE FINANCIAL PLANNER™ exam. A total of 56 candidates wrote the QAFP exam, and 71% passed.

James Plaxton achieved the top score. As a result, he's earned the QAFP Exam Award of Merit. Mr. Plaxton is a wealth manager associate at Clearwater Wealth Management - Raymond James in Kelowna, BC.

James Plaxton (CNW Group/FP Canada)

"Congratulations to every candidate who successfully wrote the QAFP exam in February," said Tashia Batstone, FP Canada President and CEO. "Your achievement brings you one step closer to earning QAFP certification, which equips professional financial planners to help their clients navigate change and growth. I'd also like to commend James Plaxton on earning the top score on the exam," she continued. "Your performance is a tremendous accomplishment, and we at FP Canada wish you continued success as you advance in your career."

Candidates completed a brief survey about their motivations for taking the exams. According to that survey, 84% of QAFP exam writers decided to pursue certification so they could enhance their skills and better serve their clients.

Thirty-seven per cent of QAFP exam writers reported seeking to become certified due to legislation requiring them to obtain an approved credential to use the "financial planner" title. For 26% of QAFP certification candidates, an employer requirement was a primary motivator.

QAFP certification candidates must complete a comprehensive education program, pass a national exam, have a post-secondary diploma or five years of qualifying work experience, and demonstrate one year of qualifying work experience. QAFP professionals must complete 12 hours of continuing education each year, including one hour in the professional responsibility category. QAFP professionals must also adhere to high professional standards established by the FP Canada Standards Council™.

QAFP certification has been approved by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) as a valid credential for individuals using the "financial planner" title in Ontario.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

SOURCE FP Canada

Contact for media inquiries: Megan Harman, FP Canada, [email protected]