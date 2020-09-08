Nominations Open for 2020 Modern Accounting Awards From BlackLine

Annual global awards program to recognize organizations that have embraced modern accounting to drive transformational outcomes

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Accounting automation software leader BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) is accepting nominations for its 2020 Modern Accounting Awards. The company's second annual global awards program will recognize customers that have demonstrated how they go beyond traditional accounting processes and embrace modern accounting to drive transformational outcomes using BlackLine's cloud platform for financial automation.

BlackLine will be honoring customers in four categories:

Unifier – For the company that has overcome the challenges inherent in a complex finance technology landscape by unifying data, processes and visibility to deliver accurate results faster .

– For the company that has overcome the challenges inherent in a complex finance technology landscape by unifying data, processes and visibility to deliver accurate results faster Accelerator – For the company that has used BlackLine to automate routine work to refocus on strategic business initiatives, revolutionizing a Finance & Accounting (F&A) use case with process design and automation.

– For the company that has used BlackLine to automate routine work to refocus on strategic business initiatives, revolutionizing a Finance & Accounting (F&A) use case with process design and automation. Closer – For the company that embraces Continuous Accounting, distributing and executing period-end close tasks across the period to reduce month-end workloads, speed up the close process and support the business in real time.

– For the company that embraces Continuous Accounting, distributing and executing period-end close tasks across the period to reduce month-end workloads, speed up the close process and support the business in real time. Transformer – For the company that is the picture of change management success, bringing special focus to their organization's digital finance transformation strategy, transforming F&A operations with a bold vision across people, process and technology.

BlackLine customers can submit a nomination here. Nominations will be accepted through Oct. 2nd, 2020.

Entries will be evaluated by a team of BlackLine digital finance transformation experts. Award winners will be featured at BeyondTheBlack™ 2020: The Modern Accounting Virtual Experience during a Customer Innovation Showcase hosted by BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker. Winners also will have the opportunity to tell their story during a one-on-one interview with esteemed comedian, author and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah who will be participating in BlackLine's virtual event.

BeyondTheBlack, formerly InTheBlack, is BlackLine's annual user conference that for 12 years has brought together a global community focused on innovation in Finance & Accounting. The new name encapsulates the new reality: accountants are now being called on to do more than just close the books and verify that the numbers are right. What was previously their sole focus is now just one part of the value they bring. Accounting leaders are embracing modern accounting by unifying systems, data and processes to deliver accurate results faster; automating routine work to focus on strategic business initiatives; and executing continuously to support the business in real time. Instead of just making sure organizations are 'InTheBlack', it's time for accountants to go 'BeyondTheBlack'.

BeyondTheBlack 2020 will take place virtually Tuesday to Thursday, Nov. 17th to 19th. For information or to register, go here.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions for financial close management, accounting automation, and intercompany governance, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster, and with more control.

More than 3,100 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer and recognized Leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

Media Contact: Ashley Dyer, PR Director, BlackLine, 818-936-7166