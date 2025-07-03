Creditsafe Realizes 234% ROI with BlackLine, Named Winner of 2025 Nucleus Research ROI Awards

Third-party recognition validates the measurable impact of BlackLine's AI-powered financial operations platform on global finance modernization

LOS ANGELES, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready financial operations platform for the Office of the CFO, today announced that its customer Creditsafe, a global leader in business intelligence, has been named a winner of the 2025 Nucleus Research ROI Awards. The recognition highlights the measurable business impact of Creditsafe's BlackLine deployment, which achieved a 234% return on investment and a 12.4-month payback period.

Each year, Nucleus Research honors the top 10 technology deployments worldwide that achieve exceptional return on investment. Creditsafe was recognized for its success in automating collections and cash allocation processes with BlackLine, resulting in improved efficiency, increased visibility, and greater scalability across international operations.

"We're proud to see Creditsafe recognized among the top ROI-driven transformations of the year," said Andy Lilley, Managing Director, Global Invoice to Cash at BlackLine. "Their results are a testament to what's possible when forward-thinking finance teams embrace automation to drive measurable impact. BlackLine is here to make that success repeatable, scalable, and achievable for every customer."

Leveraging BlackLine's Invoice-to-Cash solution—including Collections Management and Cash Application—Creditsafe reduced operational costs, accelerated the cash lifecycle, and elevated their customer experience. The finance team can now support rapid global expansion without adding headcount.

This milestone reflects BlackLine's continued investment in innovation. The recent launch of BlackLine's modernized Cash Application user interface, now generally available, marks a significant evolution in BlackLine's Invoice-to-Cash journey – offering customers a more intelligent, streamlined, and intuitive experience.

"BlackLine streamlined our order-to-cash processes and freed our team to focus on value-added work," said Jason Braidwood, Global Head of Credit & Collections, Creditsafe. "I would advise any credit manager to adopt tools like BlackLine—it truly makes life easier."

This accolade reinforces BlackLine's continued leadership in delivering AI-enabled, outcome-focused solutions that empower finance, accounting, & credit teams to operate more strategically and efficiently. From accelerating time to value to enabling smarter decisions through unified data and automation, BlackLine is helping finance leaders transform their operations with confidence.

To learn more about how Creditsafe and other leading organizations are driving results with BlackLine, visit blackline.com/customers.

