NOMINATE A REMARKABLE INDIVIDUAL WHO IS MAKING A DIFFERENCE IN HEALTH SCIENCES BY JULY 14.

OTTAWA, ON, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Health Research Foundation (HRF) of Innovative Medicines Canada is pleased to announce that nominations are now open for the 2023 Medal of Honour. This award recognizes a remarkable individual whose health sciences policy or research contributions have improved the lives of Canadians and advanced health research in Canada and internationally.

Nominate a remarkable individual who is making a difference in health sciences by July 14. (CNW Group/Innovative Medicines Canada)

"Canada has a longstanding history of leadership in health sciences and the Health Research Foundation is proud to celebrate individuals who have contributed to this legacy," said Mel Cappe, Chair of the HRF Board of Directors. "We look forward to recognizing an outstanding individual who has helped improve the health of Canadians with the 2023 Medal of Honour."

The HRF Medal of Honour was first awarded in 1945 to Sir Alexander Fleming for the discovery of penicillin. Since then, recipients have included Dr. Charles Best for the co-discovery of insulin, the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney for his contributions to the Canadian health-care system, and, most recently, Dr. Allison McGeer for her work in Canada's fight against COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

"The Medal of Honour is an important Canadian symbol of recognition for those who have dedicated their lives to enhancing the health and well-being of individuals at home and abroad," said Pamela Fralick, President of Innovative Medicines Canada. "We are honoured to acknowledge their significant accomplishments and contributions to our society."

To nominate an outstanding individual, complete the nomination form at hrf-frs.com/awards by July 14, 2023. The award recipient will receive $20,000 to donate to a research-based Canadian academic institution of their choice and will be presented with the Medal of Honour at the HRF Awards Reception in Montreal in November.

For more information on the HRF, visit: hrf-frs.com.

About the Health Research Foundation

The Health Research Foundation (HRF) of Innovative Medicines Canada is a non-profit organization that invests in Canadian academic health research and promotes the value of research-driven health innovation in Canada. The HRF is one of the leading private health foundations in the country and its contributions help prevent illness, treat disease, and improve Canada's health-care systems. The organization is committed to addressing health challenges through research excellence, stakeholder partnerships and the advancement of public policy.

About Innovative Medicines Canada

Innovative Medicines Canada is the national association representing the voice of Canada's innovative pharmaceutical industry. The association advocates for policies that enable the discovery, development, and delivery of innovative medicines and vaccines to improve the lives of all Canadians and supports the members' commitment to being a valued partner in the Canadian health-care system. The association represents 49 companies that invest nearly $1.4 billion in R&D annually, fueling Canada's knowledge-based economy, while contributing $8 billion to Canada's economy. Guided by the Code of Ethical Practices, all members work with governments, private payers, health-care professionals, and stakeholders in a highly ethical manner.

SOURCE Innovative Medicines Canada

For further information: Marise Varanda, Director, Media Relations & Content, Telephone: 613-462-5369, E-mail: [email protected]