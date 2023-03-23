Nominations Now Open for FP Canada™ Fellow Distinction, Donald J. Johnston Lifetime Achievement Award in Financial Planning

TORONTO, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - FP Canada is now accepting nominations for two distinguished honours: the FP Canada Fellow distinction and the Donald J. Johnston Lifetime Achievement Award. Both distinctions recognize major contributions to the financial planning profession and FP Canada.

FP Canada Fellow Distinction

The FP Canada Fellow distinction recognizes those who have made significant contributions to furthering FP Canada's mandate, which is advancing the financial planning profession in Canada.

Criteria for becoming an FP Canada Fellow include the following:

Volunteer work that directly demonstrated a commitment to advancing FP Canada's mandate.

A history of enhancing the public interest and the reputation of FP Canada's certifications by developing FP Canada's standards, or inspiring others to develop or adopt them.

The deadline for nominations is May 5, 2023. For further information and complete nomination guidelines, visit the FP Canada Fellow section on the FP Canada website.

Donald J. Johnston Lifetime Achievement Award

The Donald J. Johnston Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes lifetime contributions to FP Canada's certifications and the financial planning profession. The award is named for Donald J. Johnston, who led FP Canada through its first decade as Canada's premier standard-setting organization.

Prospective nominees for the Donald J. Johnston Award must have been awarded FP Canada Fellow distinction, and they must have made a profound contribution to FP Canada and the financial planning profession. The nomination deadline is May 5, 2023. For more details, visit the Donald J. Johnston Award section of the FP Canada website.

About FP Canada

A national certification and professional oversight body working in the public interest, FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are about 17,300 CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professionals and about 1,600 QUALIFIED ASSOCIATE FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals (as of December 31, 2022) who meet FP Canada's rigorous professional and ethical standards. Visit the FP Canada website for more information.

