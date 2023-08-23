TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Banks' Law Enforcement Award (CBLEA) is the banking industry's way of honouring members of law enforcement who go above and beyond the call of duty through diligent police work that fights financial crimes and protects bank employees and customers. The Canadian Bankers Association (CBA) is now accepting nominations for the 2023 awards from banks and law enforcement agencies in Canada. All nominations must be submitted to the CBA by October 31, 2023, and the awards will be presented at the annual summit of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police next year.

Nomination form can be downloaded here.

Completed forms should be sent to [email protected] for consideration.

"We are proud to recognize the outstanding service of police officers who have shown remarkable dedication in safeguarding Canadians from financial crime in the cyber and physical domains," said Anthony Ostler, President & CEO, CBA. "Banks are committed to strengthening their long-standing collaboration with police services across Canada in our common fight against evolving fraud and security issues."

Eligibility

The CBLEA can be presented to a sworn member of law enforcement, including Special Constables, and sworn auxiliary Peace Officers, for exceptional achievement in an investigation involving Canadian banks. Officers can be awarded for either an Individual or a Group (Team) achievement. The criteria for nominations are as follows:

Individual : This award is presented to a sworn member of law enforcement for a unique investigation (not just high profile) involving a bank. The officer has displayed exceptional diligence to overcome obstacles and extenuating circumstances. This award may also be presented in cases where the officer knowingly placed themselves at great risk (threat of serious bodily harm or death, imminent danger, etc.) during the protection of life involving a bank employee, customer or bank property.





: This award is presented to a sworn member of law enforcement for a unique investigation (not just high profile) involving a bank. The officer has displayed exceptional diligence to overcome obstacles and extenuating circumstances. This award may also be presented in cases where the officer knowingly placed themselves at great risk (threat of serious bodily harm or death, imminent danger, etc.) during the protection of life involving a bank employee, customer or bank property. Group (Team): This award is presented to sworn members of law enforcement working in a group/taskforce/team investigation involving one or more Canadian banks. The results of the investigation demonstrate exemplary performance in overcoming extraordinary circumstances resulting in a successful conclusion to the investigation. Examples could include investigations for robbery against a bank (branch) where employees and customers may be at risk, or fraudulent acts against a bank or banks, by an organized criminal group.

Additional information about the nomination process and eligibility, as well as a list of past award recipients, can be found on the CBA website. Nominations may be submitted by members of law enforcement or bank security personnel.

About the Canadian Banks' Law Enforcement Award

Since its creation in 1972, nearly 300 officers and law enforcement staff from across Canada have been honoured with the Canadian Banks' Law Enforcement Award for their outstanding bravery, dedication, and other noteworthy achievements in combating crimes against Canada.

About the Canadian Bankers Association

The Canadian Bankers Association is the voice of more than 60 domestic and foreign banks that help drive Canada's economic growth and prosperity. The CBA advocates for public policies that contribute to a sound, thriving banking system to ensure Canadians can succeed in their financial goals. www.cba.ca

