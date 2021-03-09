Nominations Announced for The 2021 JUNO Awards

The Weeknd leads with six nominations, Jessie Reyez, JP Saxe and Justin Bieber with five

TORONTO, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The nominees for The 50th Annual JUNO Awards were announced today by The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) during a virtual presentation streamed live via CBCMusic.ca/junos. Following an unprecedented year, the JUNO Awards will serve as a beacon of hope for Canada and the music industry at large. The 2021 JUNO Awards will be broadcast nationwide Sunday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music and globally on CBCMusic.ca/junos.

In celebration of Canada's rich and diverse music history, the JUNO Awards will take place at several of the most iconic musical landmarks from across the country, including Budweiser Stage in Toronto. A full list of other locations will be released ahead of The JUNO Awards Broadcast, which will be presented to an at-home only audience.

This year's 225 nominations are led by The Weeknd, who has six nominations including: JUNO Fan Choice*, Single of the Year, Album of the Year*, Artist of the Year*, Songwriter of the Year* and Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year. Artists who received five nominations this year include rising global star, Jessie Reyez, for Artist of the Year*, Songwriter of the Year*, Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year and has two nominations in Music Video of the Year; R&B-influenced pop performer JP Saxe, for JUNO Fan Choice*, Single of the Year, Breakthrough Artist of the Year*, Songwriter of the Year* and Pop Album of the Year; and Canadian superstar Justin Bieber, for JUNO Fan Choice*, Single of the Year, Album of the Year*, Artist of the Year* and Pop Album of the Year.

Artists with three nominations include Ali Gatie for JUNO Fan Choice*, Album of the Year* and Artist of the Year*; Céline Dion for Album of the Year*, Artist of the Year* and Adult Contemporary Album of the Year; Curtis Waters for JUNO Fan Choice*, Breakthrough Artist of the Year* and Alternative Album of the Year*; and Lennon Stella for JUNO Fan Choice*, Single of the Year and Pop Album of the Year.

For a complete list and biographies of all nominees, please visit junoawards.ca.

Full press release available here.

