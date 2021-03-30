Schitt's Creek leads television nominations with 21; Blood Quantum tops film with 10

Awards to be streamed live May 17 - 20, 2021

TORONTO, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television (the Canadian Academy) announced today the nominees for the 2021 Canadian Screen Awards in 141 film, television, and digital media categories. The awards will be presented as a seven-part genre-based series of presentations streamed live on Academy.ca — as well as the Canadian Academy Twitter and YouTube channels — from Monday, May 17, 2021 through Thursday, May 20, 2021.

The sixth and final season of Schitt's Creek leads both the television and overall Canadian Screen Award nominations with 21, followed by Cardinal: Until The Night and Trickster with 15 nominations each. In film, Jeff Barnaby's Blood Quantum tops nominations with 10, while Deepa Mehta's Funny Boy sees nine and Charles Officer's Akilla's Escape eight. Bit Playas leads digital media nominations with six, Hey Lady! with five, and both Avocado Toast the series and Ghost BFF with four.

The ninth annual Canadian Screen Awards will be a showcase of the Canadian content that got us through a very precarious year, and will honour the creators who brought unique stories to our screens and into our lives. Each presentation will be narrated by a notable Canadian and will focus heavily on the nominated works. The awards will culminate in the Canadian Screen Awards main event — featuring a curated selection of prominent awards — streaming live on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

"As we look forward to brighter days, we are honoured to celebrate the momentous achievements of the 2021 Canadian Screen Award nominees and their creative works with Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast," said Beth Janson, CEO, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television.

"The nominees for the 2021 Canadian Screen Awards make one thing very clear: we have a group of incredibly talented individuals in this country," said John Young, Chair, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. "It is our immense privilege to spotlight the excellence and success of our industry, and to show our appreciation for the stories they tell."

The 2021 Canadian Screen Awards will take place Monday, May 17, 2021 through Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. View the schedule of events at Academy.ca .

View the full press release here ; for a full list of 2021 Canadian Screen Awards nominees, visit Academy.ca/nominees .

About the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television is the largest non-profit professional arts organization in Canada. We are dedicated to recognizing, advocating for, and celebrating Canadian talent in the film, television, and digital media sectors. Our more than 4,000 members encompass industry icons and professionals, emerging artists, and students. Collectively, we deliver professional development programs and networking opportunities that foster industry growth, inclusion, and mentorship.

The Canadian Academy produces the Canadian Screen Awards, bringing together the screen-based industry annually to celebrate the country's top talent in the film, television, and digital sectors at Canadian Screen Week.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television proudly acknowledges the support of its Premier Partner, Telefilm Canada; Platinum Partners, CBC and CTV; Principal Partner, Netflix; and its Lead Partners, the Canada Media Fund, Cineplex, and the Cogeco Fund.

For information on membership and programming, please visit Academy.ca .

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television:

Twitter: @TheCdnAcademy

Instagram: @thecdnacademy

Facebook: @TheCdnAcademy

YouTube: The Canadian Academy

Hashtag: #CdnScreenAwards

Click here to access a digital toolkit including fact sheet and images.

SOURCE Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television

For further information: For interview requests, image requests, or additional information, please contact: Natalie Grossi, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.academy.ca

