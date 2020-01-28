Nominations Announced for The 2020 JUNO Awards

Alessia Cara leads with six nominations,

Tory Lanez with five

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - The nominees for the 49th Annual JUNO Awards were announced today by The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) at a press conference attended by media and industry notables at the Canadian Broadcasting Centre (CBC), in downtown Toronto. JUNO Week 2020, hosted in Saskatoon, SK, will culminate with Canada's biggest night in music - The 2020 JUNO Awards - broadcast live from the SaskTel Centre on Sunday, March 15 on CBC, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, the CBC Listen app and globally at cbcmusic.ca/junos .

First-time host of this year's JUNO Awards Broadcast, Alessia Cara, leads this year with a total of six nominations including: JUNO Fan Choice*, Single of the Year, Album of the Year*, Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year* and Pop Album of the Year*. Tory Lanez received five nominations including JUNO Fan Choice*, Artist of the Year, Rap Recording of the Year and two nominations in the R&B/Soul Recording of the Year category.

Artists with three nominations include Alexandra Stréliski for Album of the Year*, Breakthrough Artist of the Year and Instrumental Album of the Year; Bryan Adams for Album of the Year*, Artist of the Year and Adult Contemporary Album of the Year; bülow for Single of the Year, Songwriter of the Year* and Pop Album of the Year*; Loud Luxury for JUNO Fan Choice*, Group of the Year and Dance Recording of the Year; NAV for JUNO Fan Choice*, Album of the Year* and Rap Recording of the Year; and Shawn Mendes for JUNO Fan Choice*, Single of the Year and Artist of the Year.

The host province of Saskatchewan is well represented with nominations including first-time nominees Hunter Brothers for Breakthrough Group of the Year* and Country Album of the Year; Foxwarren for Alternative Album of the Year*; The Dead South for Traditional Roots Album of the Year; and Terri Fidelak and Carey Shaw for Album Artwork of the Year.

