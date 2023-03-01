QUÉBEC CITY, March 1st, 2023 /CNW/ - The Lieutenant Governor of Québec, The Honourable J. Michel Doyon, announced today the nomination period for the First Peoples Medal - First Nations and Inuit Nation.

This distinction, an initiative of the Lieutenant Governor of Québec, aims to recognize the exceptional contribution of members of the First Nations and the Inuit Nation. In addition, this recognition highlights the careers of remarkable individuals who, through their achievements, their involvement and their commitments, contribute to the influence of their community, their Nation or the First Peoples at the Québec or Canadian level or even internationally.

The recipients are recognized as people who bring change to the social, cultural, community and economic challenges of First Peoples and Inuit Nation.

The nomination period will run from March 1st to May 31, 2023. The medal will be presented by the Lieutenant Governor of Québec, The Honourable J. Michel Doyon, at an official ceremony.

