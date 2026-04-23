OTTAWA, ON, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - The Health Research Foundation (HRF) of Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC) is pleased to announce that nominations are now open for the 2026 HRF Diversity and Equity in Research Award.

Awarded annually, this national recognition celebrates researchers whose work is advancing equitable access to health care and fostering more inclusive participation in health research across Canada.

"The HRF Diversity and Equity in Research Award recognizes researchers who are challenging longstanding barriers in health research and ensuring it better reflects and serves the diversity of Canada's population," said Christine Elliott, Chair of the HRF Board of Directors. "Their leadership is helping to build a more inclusive, responsive, and effective health system."

The 2026 recipient will be honoured at the HRF Awards Reception on November 17 in Toronto, alongside the recipient of the prestigious HRF Medal of Honour.

Now in its fourth year, the HRF has recognized individuals whose breakthrough contributions advance population well-being and have a significant impact on diverse and underserved populations through the Diversity and Equity in Research Award. Past recipients include Dr. Oluwabukola Salami, for her transformative work on the policies and practices that shape migrant health; Dr. Sonia Anand, a trailblazer in cardiovascular research and health equity, for her work addressing the social and genetic determinants of disease in diverse populations; and, most recently, Dr. Juliet Daniel, whose work has significantly advanced the understanding of racial disparities in cancer outcomes and has opened doors for targeted treatments and improved diagnostics.

The HRF invites nominations of outstanding researchers whose work is driving meaningful change in access, outcomes, and participation for underrepresented populations in Canada's healthcare and research systems.

Nominations are open until July 14, 2026. To learn more about eligibility criteria and how to submit a nomination, visit www.hrf-frs.com.

About the Health Research Foundation

The Health Research Foundation (HRF) is a Canadian non-profit organization dedicated to fostering healthcare innovation and improved patient outcomes through applied health-systems research. The HRF invests in research that reimagines how care is delivered, accessed, and experienced--focusing on bold, evidence-based solutions that drive system-wide transformation. Through strategic collaboration with leading academics, industry innovators, and partners, the HRF provides the resources and networks needed to accelerate meaningful, lasting change.

About Innovative Medicines Canada

Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC) is the national association representing Canada's innovative pharmaceutical industry. IMC advocates for policies that enable the discovery, development, and delivery of innovative medicines and vaccines to improve the lives of all Canadians. It also champions its members' commitment to being trusted partners in the Canadian healthcare system. IMC represents 45 member companies that invest $3.2 billion in R&D annually, fueling Canada's knowledge-based economy and contributing $18.4 billion per year to the Canadian economy. Guided by the Code of Ethical Practices, all members work with governments, private payers, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders in a highly ethical manner.

SOURCE Health Research Foundation

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