Dr. Jeffrey Weitz Wins the 2025 HRF Medal of Honour; Dr. Juliet Daniel Named Recipient of the 2025 HRF Diversity & Equity in Research Award

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Health Research Foundation (HRF) of Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC) is proud to announce the recipients of its 2025 HRF Medal of Honour and Diversity & Equity in Research Award:

Dr. Jeffrey Weitz , a globally recognized clinician-scientist and thrombosis expert, is the 2025 Medal of Honour recipient.

The Health Research Foundation (HRF) proudly celebrated Dr. Jeffrey Weitz and Dr. Juliet Daniel—two extraordinary leaders whose work continues to shape the future of Canadian health research. (CNW Group/Health Research Foundation)

Dr. Juliet Daniel , a pioneering cancer biologist and health equity advocate, is this year's winner of the Diversity & Equity in Research Award.

Dr. Jeffrey Weitz: 2025 Medal of Honour Recipient

Dr. Jeffrey Weitz, Distinguished University Professor at McMaster University, is awarded the HRF Medal of Honour for his internationally acclaimed contributions to the prevention and treatment of blood clotting disorders. A leading figure in thrombosis research, Dr. Weitz has transformed the standard of care for patients with venous thromboembolism and other clotting conditions through his groundbreaking work in anticoagulant therapy.

His research laid the scientific foundation for novel blood thinners such as apixaban (Eliquis®) and rivaroxaban (Xarelto®), which have saved countless lives by reducing the risk of stroke and blood clots with fewer side effects than traditional therapies. His leadership has not only led to innovative therapeutic breakthroughs but also reshaped clinical guidelines worldwide.

"Dr. Weitz's lifelong commitment to translating research into real-world treatments has improved the lives of millions globally," said Christine Elliott, Chair of the HRF Board of Directors. "His work spans the full spectrum of health science--from lab bench to bedside--and exemplifies the transformative power of Canadian health research. We are proud to honour him with this prestigious award."

Throughout his career, Dr. Weitz has authored more than 650 peer-reviewed publications, mentored the next generation of clinician-scientists, and held leadership roles in national and international organizations. He was appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada, is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada, and serves as Secretary General of the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis.

"I am deeply honoured to receive the 2025 HRF Medal of Honour, This recognition reflects the hard work of my colleagues, trainees, and partners who have shared my commitment to improving the prevention and treatment of blood clotting disorders. I am proud to reinvest this award back into research at McMaster University to advance Canadian innovation in cardiovascular health," said Dr. Jeffrey Weitz.

Dr. Juliet Daniel: 2025 HRF Diversity & Equity in Research Award Recipient

The HRF is also proud to honour Dr. Juliet Daniel, Distinguished University Professor and Cancer Biologist at McMaster University, as the 2025 recipient of the HRF Diversity & Equity in Research Award. Dr. Daniel is being recognized for her exceptional scientific contributions and unwavering commitment to equity, diversity, inclusion, and accessibility in Canadian health research.

Dr. Daniel is widely known for her discovery of Kaiso, a gene implicated in aggressive cancers such as triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), a subtype that disproportionately affects young Black women. Her work has significantly advanced the understanding of racial disparities in cancer outcomes and has opened doors for targeted treatments and improved diagnostics.

Beyond her lab, Dr. Daniel is a vocal advocate for equitable healthcare, partnering with community organizations like The Olive Branch of Hope to raise awareness about breast cancer in underserved populations. She co-founded the Canadian Black Scientists Network, mentors emerging scholars, and plays a key leadership role in numerous national equity-focused initiatives.

"Dr. Daniel's research has not only deepened our understanding of cancer biology but has also challenged systemic barriers in health and science," said Christine Elliott. "Her dedication to community-engaged research and mentorship has created pathways for countless underrepresented students to thrive in STEM and healthcare. She is a changemaker in every sense."

"I am truly honoured to receive the 2025 HRF Diversity & Equity in Research Award. This recognition affirms the importance of research that addresses health inequities and supports the next generation of scientists and physicians from underrepresented communities. I share this award with the students, colleagues, and community partners who inspire and guide my work every day," said Dr. Juliet Daniel.

About the Awards

The HRF Medal of Honour, awarded annually since 1945, celebrates individuals whose work has achieved international recognition and led to groundbreaking advances in health sciences or policy. Past recipients include Dr. Charles Best, co-discoverer of insulin, and the Rt. Hon. Brian Mulroney for his contributions to Canada's healthcare system.

The HRF Diversity & Equity in Research Award, now in its third year, honours outstanding Canadian researchers who are advancing inclusive and accessible health research and improving care for equity-deserving populations.

About the Health Research Foundation

The Health Research Foundation (HRF) is a Canadian non-profit organization dedicated to fostering healthcare innovation and improved patient outcomes through applied health-systems research. The HRF invests in research that reimagines how care is delivered, accessed, and experienced -- focusing on bold, evidence-based solutions that drive system-wide transformation. Through strategic collaboration with leading academics, industry innovators, and partners, the HRF provides the resources and networks needed to accelerate meaningful, lasting change.

About Innovative Medicines Canada

Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC) is the national association representing Canada's innovative pharmaceutical industry. IMC advocates for policies that enable the discovery, development, and delivery of innovative medicines and vaccines to improve the lives of all Canadians. It also champions its members' commitment to being trusted partners in the Canadian healthcare system. IMC represents 47 member companies that invest $3.2 billion in R&D annually, fueling Canada's knowledge-based economy and contributing $18.4 billion per year to the Canadian economy. Guided by the Code of Ethical Practices, all members work with governments, private payers, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders in a highly ethical manner.

