OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Prix Galien Canada is proud to announce Sanofi as the recipient of the prestigious 2025 Innovative Product Award for the development and delivery of nirsevimab (Beyfortus), a groundbreaking monoclonal antibody approved for the prevention of lower respiratory tract infections caused by Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in newborns and infants.

This award is presented annually to the drug that has made the most significant overall contribution to patient care in Canada in terms of efficacy, safety, therapeutic benefit, and innovation.

RSV is one of the leading causes of respiratory illness in infants and young children. According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, RSV is responsible for an estimated 2,500 hospitalizations annually among Canadian children under five. Rates of hospitalization are disproportionately high in northern and remote regions, with infants in some communities facing hospitalization rates as high as 5 to 17% of all live births.

Beyfortus is a long-acting monoclonal antibody designed to protect all infants entering their first RSV season. Its extended half-life enables protection from a single dose for the entire season, representing a breakthrough in RSV prevention and offering broader, more accessible, longer-lasting protection for Canadian infants.

"Sanofi is honoured to be recognized by the Prix Galien Jury," said Delphine Lansac, General Manager Vaccines, Sanofi. "Beyfortus is a public health milestone. For parents, caregivers, and health systems alike, this product offers real peace of mind during a vulnerable time in a child's life."

Clinical trials have shown that nirsevimab (Beyfortus) significantly reduces RSV-related hospitalizations and medical interventions, with an 80% reduction in hospital admissions associated with RSV. Based on this compelling data, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has recommended a universal RSV immunization program for infants born in Canada.

"RSV remains a serious threat to infant health, particularly in communities already facing systemic healthcare challenges," said Dr. Ernesto Schiffrin, Chair of the Prix Galien Canada Jury. "The development and deployment of nirsevimab is a shining example of science, innovation, and public health coming together to improve outcomes for Canadian families."

Canadian researchers played a key role in the clinical development of Beyfortus, contributing essential data to global regulatory approvals.

The Prix Galien Jury recognized nirsevimab (Beyfortus) for its broad public health potential, breakthrough scientific innovation, and significant contribution to Canadian research, development, and supply.

About the Prix Galien Canada – Innovative Product Award

The Prix Galien Canada – Innovative Product Award is presented annually to the company that has developed and launched a drug product in Canada judged by an independent jury to have made the most significant contribution to patient care in terms of efficacy, safety, benefit, and innovation.

About the Health Research Foundation

The Health Research Foundation (HRF) is a Canadian non-profit organization dedicated to fostering healthcare innovation and improved patient outcomes through applied health-systems research. The HRF invests in research that reimagines how care is delivered, accessed, and experienced -- focusing on bold, evidence-based solutions that drive system-wide transformation. Through strategic collaboration with leading academics, industry innovators, and partners, the HRF provides the resources and networks needed to accelerate meaningful, lasting change.

About Innovative Medicines Canada

Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC) is the national association representing Canada's innovative pharmaceutical industry. IMC advocates for policies that enable the discovery, development, and delivery of innovative medicines and vaccines to improve the lives of all Canadians. It also champions its members' commitment to being trusted partners in the Canadian healthcare system. IMC represents 47 member companies that invest $3.2 billion in R&D annually, fueling Canada's knowledge-based economy and contributing $18.4 billion per year to the Canadian economy. Guided by the Code of Ethical Practices, all members work with governments, private payers, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders in a highly ethical manner.

