Nominate an outstanding educator today

The Prime Minister's Awards honour educators who inspire the next generation of bold innovators

OTTAWA, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Day in and day out, Canadian educators inspire and empower young people to shape our future. These educators, in a very real way, are nurturing a culture of curiosity in Canada—an environment where young people are encouraged to reflect, to take on challenges and to dream their biggest dream.

Today, the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, on behalf of the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, announced that nominations are now being accepted for the 2020 Prime Minister's Awards for Teaching Excellence, Teaching Excellence in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) and Excellence in Early Childhood Education. Canadians from coast to coast to coast are encouraged to recognize an inspirational educator who has made a real difference in their community by nominating them for an award.

Nominations will be open until 11:59 a.m. (PT) on January 14, 2020.

Quotes

"Canada's exceptional educators are challenging students to reach higher, work harder and think bigger, while instilling in them a lifelong passion for learning. If you know an innovative educator in your community, I encourage you to nominate them for a Prime Minister's Award."

– The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

Quick facts

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: CanadianInnovation, Instagram: @CDNinnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

