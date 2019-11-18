Nominate a financial leader in Canada who's made a difference

Canada's CFO of the Year™ Award Nominations Now Open for 2020

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - If you know an outstanding financial leader from any business sector across the country, it's time to nominate them for Canada's CFO of the Year™ Award. All applicants have until January 31, 2020 to submit their nomination at www.cfoy.ca .

Today's CFOs are faced with a complex and rapidly changing business environment driven by technological disruption. Their companies' growth strategies must be supported by a nimble finance organization capable of delivering forward-looking insights while also managing risk and compliance, effectively allocating capital, and providing liquidity.

Beyond managing the finance function, CFOs are strategic leaders within their organization and mentors to a younger generation of future finance innovators. They're shaping these up-and-comers to not only master the role, but also to be leaders within their broader community.

CFOs from any business sector across Canada can be nominated for the Award and are considered based on the following six criteria: Inspirational Leadership, Business Performance, Social Responsibility, Innovation, Demonstrating Financial Accountability, and Mentoring and Development.

The winner will be announced on March 9, 2020 and the recipient will be celebrated at an Award ceremony at The Ritz Carlton in Toronto on April 28, 2020.

Previous recipients of the Award include a diverse range of top industry leaders from across Canada including financial services, entertainment and media, public sector, and consumer goods. See the list of past winners here .

The Award, presented by Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada), PwC Canada and Robert Half, recognizes an individual who best exemplifies the evolving role of the CFO, which has moved beyond the traditional perception of financial expert to that of a strategic, influential and essential member of the C-suite.

An independent selection committee will determine the Award winner. For more information on Award eligibility or to submit your nomination for the next Canada's CFO of the Year™, please visit www.cfoy.ca .

About Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada)

Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada) is the leading voice and informed choice for senior financial executives across the country. With 12 chapters and 1,600+ members, FEI Canada provides professional development, networking opportunities, thought leadership and advocacy services to its members. The association membership consists of senior-level financial executives spanning various industries, functions and disciplines, representing a significant number of Canada's leading and most influential corporations. For more information, please visit www.feicanada.org or follow us on LinkedIn https://ca.linkedin.com/company/fei-canada and Twitter @FEICanada.

The association's membership, which consists of Chief Financial Officers, Audit Committee Directors and senior executives in the Finance, Controller, Treasury and Taxation functions, represents a significant number of Canada's leading and most influential corporations. Further information can be found at www.feicanada.org. Follow us on Twitter at @FEICanada.

About PwC Canada

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. More than 7,000 partners and staff in offices across the country are committed to delivering quality in assurance, tax, consulting and deals services. PwC Canada is a member of the PwC network of firms with more than 276,000 people in 157 countries. Find out more by visiting us at www.pwc.com/ca.

© 2019 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership. All rights reserved.

PwC refers to the Canadian member firm, and may sometimes refer to the PwC network. Each member firm is a separate legal entity. Please see http://www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm with more than 300 staffing locations worldwide and offers job search and management tools at roberthalf.ca. Additional insights on the latest hiring trends also can be found in the company's newly released 2020 Salary Guides. For further leadership insights, career and management advice, follow roberthalf.ca/blog.

SOURCE PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers)

For further information: For FEI Canada: Thomas Rigg, 416 366 3007 ext. 5105, trigg@feicanada.org; For PwC: Pierre Campeau, 416.687.8643, pierre.campeau@pwc.com; For Robert Half: Natasha Ferraro, 647-956-5575, natasha.ferraro@roberthalf.com

Related Links

http://www.pwc.com/ca

