Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.

Jul 28, 2021, 17:20 ET

TSX: NSR
OTCQX: NSRXF

(in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

MONTREAL, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - "Nomad's portfolio continues to show its strength with some significant developments at our key assets during the quarter," stated Vincent Metcalfe, CEO of Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. ("Nomad" or the "Company"). "In particular, we expect strong growth over the coming years as the ramp-up at the Blyvoor gold mine continues to gain momentum and as Nevada Gold Mines moves towards the development of the Robertson property. We are also pleased to have announced the acquisition of a new royalty on the Caserones mine, located in Chile. Our cash flow focused portfolio continues to differentiate our company from the rest of its junior and intermediate royalty peers."

Second Quarter Highlights:

  • Quarterly deliveries of 2,577 gold equivalent ounces1 ("GEOs") and GEOs1 sold of 2,577
  • Gold ounces earned of 2,154 and silver ounces earned of 28,848
  • Revenues of $4.6 million
  • Net income of $0.3 million and adjusted net loss1 of $1.0 million
  • Gross profit of $1.3 million
  • Cash operating margin1 of $4.0 million representing 88% of revenue
  • $25.4 million of cash as at June 30, 2021
  • Amended the Mercedes and South Arturo Silver Stream and replaced the Gold Prepay Agreement by a gold stream on the Mercedes mine
  • Completed a 10 for 1 consolidation of issued and outstanding common shares
  • Completed the acquisition of an effective 0.28% net smelter return royalty on the producing Caserones copper mine in Chile
  • Established an at-the-market equity program to issue and sell up to $50 million in common shares (no common shares issued and sold as of yet) and commenced a normal course issuer bid program (no common shares purchased for cancellation as of yet) to provide Nomad with additional tools and flexibility, as needed, to continue execute on its strategy
  • Declared a quarterly dividend of CAD $0.05 per common share for a total amount of $2.3 million paid on July 15, 2021

_______________________

1 Refer to the Non-IFRS measures section of this press release.

Declaration of dividends:

Nomad is also pleased to announce a quarterly dividend of C$0.05 per common share, payable on October 15, 2021 to Nomad's shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2021.  

For shareholders residing in the United States, the dividend will be paid in U.S. dollars based on the daily exchange rate published by the Bank of Canada on September 30, 2021. The dividend has been designated by Nomad as an "eligible dividend" under the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Q2 2021:

By Category

Ounces earned

Ounces sold

Revenues ($000)

Gold (in kind)

1,934

1,934

3,432

Gold (cash received)

220

400

2,154

1,934

3,832

Silver (in kind)

28,848

28,848

760

Total GEOs(1)

2,577

2,577

4,592

GEOs

earned(1)

GEOs

sold(1)

Revenues

($000)

Cash

costs(1)

($000)

Cash operating

margin(1)

($000)

Bonikro Gold Stream

968

968

1,730

387

1,343

Mercedes Gold and Silver Stream

1,374

1,374

2,434

152

2,282

South Arturo Silver Stream

8

8

15

3

12

Blyvoor Gold Stream

7

7

13

4

9

RDM Gold Royalty

142

142

258

258

Moss Gold Royalty

78

78

142

142

Total

2,577

2,577

4,592

546

4,046


(1)

Refer to the Non-IFRS measures section of this press release.

Additionally, following the acquisition of the interest in Compania Minera Caserones ("CMC") in May 2021, the Company estimates the gross dividend to be received in connection with CMC's Q2 2021 activities to approximate $0.4 million, reflecting two months since the economic effective date. For further clarity, numbers related to CMC are not included in the tables above.

Q2 2020:

GEOs

earned(1)

GEOs

sold(1)

Revenues

($000)

Cash

costs(1)

($000)

Cash operating

margin(1)

($000)

Premier Gold Prepay Loan

2,450

2,450

4,332

4,332

Bonikro Gold Stream - cash settled

322

322

425

425

Bonikro Gold Stream – in-kind delivery

407

243

428

97

331

Mercedes Gold and Silver Stream

134

135

222

44

178

South Arturo Silver Stream

12

12

20

4

16

Woodlawn Silver Stream

372

372

611

122

489

Total

3,697

3,534

6,038

267

5,771

(1)

Refer to the Non-IFRS measures section of this press release.

For the second quarter of 2021, revenue was sourced 100% from gold and silver. Management's objective for the portfolio is to continue to maintain a focus on precious metals (primarily gold and silver) while seeking diversification by increasing the number of revenue sources within the portfolio. Geographically, revenue was sourced 62% from the Americas, 38% from Africa and 0% from Australia.

Share Capital:

On June 30, 2021 there were 56,655,818 common shares of Nomad outstanding. As at July 28, 2021, the Company had 56,655,818 common shares, 1,407,972 share options and 24,881,734 common share purchase warrants outstanding entitling the holders to purchase 2,488,174 common shares. The Company also had 209,879 restricted share units, 78,500 performance share units and 131,580 deferred share units outstanding. Pursuant to the deferred payment payable to Yamana Gold Inc. and based on the CAD $/US$ daily exchange rate published by the Bank of Canada on July 27, 2021, 13,976,240 common shares would be issuable should the conversion option be exercised on such date.

Non-IFRS Measures:

Nomad has included certain performance measures in this press release that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") including gold equivalent ounces, gold ounces and gold equivalent ounces earned and sold attributable to Nomad, adjusted net income, cash operating margin, cash costs, cash costs per gold ounce sold and cash costs per silver ounce sold.

In addition to the non-IFRS performance measures described below, the Company's royalty and stream revenues are converted to GEOs by dividing revenues for a specific period by the average realized gold price per ounce for the gold stream revenues and by dividing revenues by the average gold price for the gold royalty revenues, for the respective period. Silver earned from royalty and stream agreements are converted to gold equivalent ounces by multiplying the silver ounces by the average silver price for the period and dividing by the average gold price for the period.

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are calculated by removing the effects of the non-cash cost of sales related to the gold prepay loan, the non-cash change in fair value of the conversion option for the Deferred Payment to the Yamana Gold Inc. and the non-cash change in fair value of gold prepay loan and the deferred income tax recovery related to stream interests subject to the RTO Transaction. The Company believes that, in addition to measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance.

Cash operating margin is calculated by subtracting the average cash cost of gold and silver on a per ounce basis from the average realized selling price of gold and silver on a per ounce basis. The Company presents cash operating margin as management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance in comparison to other streaming and royalty companies who present results on a similar basis as well as to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash flow.

Average cash cost of gold and silver on a per ounce basis is calculated by dividing the total cost of sales, less depletion and non-cash costs of sales related to the gold prepay loan, by the ounces sold. In addition to measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow in comparison with other streaming and royalty companies in the precious metals mining industry who present similar measures of performance.

These non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and other companies may calculate these measures differently. The presentation of these non-IFRS measures is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Refer to the Non-IFRS and Other Measures section of the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Vincent Cardin-Tremblay, P. Geo., Vice President, Geology of Nomad Royalty is the "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

ABOUT NOMAD

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is a gold & silver royalty company that purchases rights to a percentage of the gold or silver produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Nomad owns a portfolio of 15 royalty and stream assets, of which 8 are on currently producing mines. Nomad plans to grow and diversify its low-cost production profile through the acquisition of additional producing and near-term producing gold & silver streams and royalties. For more information please visit: www.nomadroyalty.com.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.
500-1275 ave. des Canadiens-de-Montréal
Montreal, Québec H3B 0G4
nomadroyalty.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that Nomad expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the amount of dividend to be received by the Company from CMC. Although Nomad believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the impossibility to acquire royalties, streams and to fund precious metal streams, gold prices, Nomad's royalty and stream interests, access to skilled consultants, results of mining operations, exploration and development activities for properties with respect to which Nomad holds a royalty or stream, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment, timeliness of government or court approvals, actual performance of facilities, equipment and processes relative to specifications and expectations, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Nomad cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors and others who base themselves on the forward looking statements contained herein should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risks they entail. Nomad believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Nomad undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.
Consolidated balance sheets (unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

$

$

Assets

Current assets

Cash

25,410

22,517

Amounts receivable

611

1,349

Gold prepay loan

6,920

Other assets

1,144

1,023

Total current assets

27,165

31,809

Non-current assets

Gold prepay loan

8,237

Royalty, stream and other interests

215,940

207,923

Investments in associate

23,767

Deferred income taxes

42,316

42,059

Total non-current assets

282,023

258,219

Total assets

309,188

290,028

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

3,967

4,391

Deferred payment liability – host contract

9,367

Deferred payment liability – conversion option

1,899

Revolving credit

23,000

Total current liabilities

38,233

4,391

Non-current liabilities

Deferred payment liability – host contract

9,046

Deferred payment liability – conversion option

3,013

Total non-current liabilities

12,059

Total liabilities

38,233

16,450

Equity

Common shares

255,125

254,210

Warrants

3,156

2,838

Contributed surplus

3,751

3,091

Retained earnings

8,923

13,439

Total equity

270,955

273,578

Total liabilities and equity

309,188

290,028

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.
Consolidated statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) (unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts)

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020






$

$

$

$

Revenue



Gold and silver sales

4,192

5,611

13,530

11,987

Other revenue

400

427

714

427

Total revenue

4,592

6,038

14,244

12,414

Cost of sales



Purchased cost of gold and silver

546

4,599

3,852

8,979

Depletion of royalty, stream and other interests

2,796

1,224

6,266

2,478

Total costs of sales

3,342

5,823

10,118

11,457

Gross profit

1,250

215

4,126

957

Other operating expenses (income)



General and administrative expenses

1,178

631

2,317

1,207

Project evaluation expenses

135

22

371

55

Share-based compensation

509

1,344

1,171

1,344

Change in fair value of gold prepay loan

(428)

(2,652)

690

(3,575)

Share of income of associate

(53)

(53)

Listing expenses

23,492

23,492

Total other operating expenses

1,341

22,837

4,496

22,523

Operating loss

(91)

(22,622)

(370)

(21,566)

Other income (expenses)



Change in fair value of conversion option

720

(4,984)

1,114

(4,984)

Finance costs

(513)

(84)

(916)

(84)

Foreign exchange income (loss)

75

(156)

67

(156)

Total other income (expenses)

282

(5,224)

265

(5,224)

Income (loss) before income taxes

191

(27,846)

(105)

(26,790)

Income tax recovery

69

35,111

108

35,111

Net income and comprehensive income

260

7,265

3

8,321

Net income per share



Basic

0.00

0.18

0.00

0.23

Diluted

0.00

0.18

0.00

0.23

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding



Basic (in thousands)

56,641

39,822

56,628

36,297

Diluted (in thousands)

56,892

39,822

56,887

36,297

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.
Consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020






$

$

$

$

Operating activities



Net income for the period

260

7,265

3

8,321

Adjustments for:



Cost of sales related to gold prepay loan

4,332

1,522

8,274

Depletion of royalty, stream and other interests

2,796

1,224

6,266

2,478

Share-based compensation

509

1,344

1,171

1,344

Listing expense

22,390

22,390

Change in fair value of gold prepay loan

(428)

(2,652)

690

(3,575)

Change in fair value of conversion option

(720)

4,984

(1,114)

4,984

Share of income of associate

(53)

(53)

Deferred income tax recovery

(150)

(35,111)

(257)

(35,111)

Finance costs

260

56

499

56

Interest received

303

210

612

Changes in other assets and liabilities



Amounts receivable

180

(22)

738

(22)

Other assets

(196)

(470)

(224)

(170)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(35)

1,170

(709)

796

Cash provided by operating activities

2,423

4,813

8,742

10,377

Investing activities



Cash acquired

3,149

3,149

Acquisition of gold prepay loan

(15,500)

Acquisition of royalty, stream and other interests

(3)

(10,000)

(1,194)

(10,000)

Acquisition of investments in associate

(23,087)

(23,087)

Cash used in investing activities

(23,090)

(6,851)

(24,281)

(22,351)

Financing activities



Proceeds on issuance of common shares

9,652

9,652

Revolving credit drawn

23,000

23,000

Share and warrant issue expenses

(7)

(614)

(15)

(614)

Exercise of share options

4

4

Financing fees

(85)

Dividends paid

(2,252)

(4,472)

Net parent investment

547

15,175

Net cash provided by financing activities

20,745

9,585

18,432

24,213

Net increase in cash

78

7,547

2,893

12,239

Cash at beginning of period

25,332

4,692

22,517

Cash at end of period

25,410

12,239

25,410

12,239

