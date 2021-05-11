TSX:NSR

OTCQX:NSRXF

MONTREAL, May 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. ("Nomad" or the "Company") (TSX: NSR) (OTCQX: NSRXF) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its management information circular dated April 7, 2021 (the "Circular") were re-elected as directors at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held yesterday in a virtual format.

At the Meeting, a ballot was conducted for the election of directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, the following individuals were elected as directors of Nomad, with the following results:

Name of Nominee Votes for % Votes Withheld % Vincent Metcalfe......... 439,962,614 99.99 34,930



0.01 Joseph de la Plante...... 439,964,614 99.99 32,930



0.01 Robin Weisman........... 439,965,614 99.99 31,930



0.01 Susan Kudzman........... 439,951,069 99.99 46,475



0.01 Istvan Zollei................. 439,089,203 99.79 908,341



0.21 Gerardo Fernandez..... 439,760,614 99.95 236,930



0.05 Jamie Porter................ 439,961,069 99.99 36,475



0.01 Matthew Gollat........... 439,963,614 99.99 33,930



0.01

Director biographies are available under section "Proposed Nominees for Election as Directors" in the Company's Circular.

At the Meeting, shareholders also reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, a partnership of chartered professional accountants, as Nomad's auditor, and adopted a special resolution authorizing an amendment to Nomad's Articles so as to allow, if deemed advisable by the Board of Directors of Nomad, to consolidate, no later than twelve months from the date of the Meeting, the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the basis of one common share for a maximum of every twenty common shares issued and outstanding.

In addition, shareholders adopted a resolution accepting, in an advisory, non-binding capacity, the Company's approach to executive compensation disclosed under section "Executive Compensation" in the Company's Circular.

ABOUT NOMAD

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is a gold & silver royalty company that purchases rights to a percentage of the gold or silver produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Nomad owns a portfolio of 14 royalty and stream assets, of which 7 are on currently producing mines. Nomad plans to grow and diversify its low-cost production profile through the acquisition of additional producing and near-term producing gold & silver streams and royalties. For more information please visit: www.nomadroyalty.com.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.

500-1275 ave. des Canadiens-de-Montréal

Montréal (Québec) H3B 0G4

nomadroyalty.com

SOURCE Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.

For further information: For more information about Nomad Royalty Company, please visit our website at www.nomadroyalty.com or email us: Vincent Metcalfe, CEO, [email protected]; Joseph de la Plante, CIO, [email protected]

Related Links

https://nomadroyalty.com/

