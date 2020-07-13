Nomad Royalty Company Commences Trading on OTCQX

MONTREAL, July 13, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. ("Nomad" or the "Company") (TSX: NSR) and (OTCQX: NSRXF) is pleased to announce that the Company has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Nomad upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Nomad begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "NSRXF". U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com. Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Vincent Metcalfe, Nomad's CEO commented, "We are extremely pleased to begin trading on OTCQX alongside well-established companies. This represents another great milestone for Nomad as we will be able to increase liquidity and further strengthen our shareholder base. Facilitating access for investors is top of mind for Nomad and part of our comprehensive long-term strategy."

ABOUT NOMAD

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is a gold & silver royalty company that purchases rights to a percentage of the gold or silver produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Nomad owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets, of which 5 are on currently producing mines. Nomad plans to grow and diversify its low-cost production profile through the acquisition of additional producing and near-term producing gold & silver streams and royalties. For more information please visit: www.nomadroyalty.com.

