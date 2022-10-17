Partnerships with Government of Canada, Government of Ontario and City of Ottawa to support cutting-edge labs, infrastructure at new Nokia tech centre

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Nokia Canada and federal, provincial and municipal partners today announced plans to transform Nokia's Ottawa, ON, facility into a world-leading, sustainable research and development (R&D) hub. The tech center will significantly expand Nokia Canada's capacity in next-generation information and communications technology (ICT) and cyber security innovation. This transformation is expected to create more than 340 new, high-value jobs and help Nokia attract highly-skilled, global talent to Canada's tech ecosystem.

Nokia Canada plans to begin site construction in 2023 and expects to open the new facility in 2026. This project will transform Nokia Canada's 26-acre campus at the Kanata North Business Park into a sustainable, accessible mixed-use corporate, residential and commercial hub where nearly 2,160 local employees, Ottawa residents and businesses, and Canada's entire tech ecosystem can collaborate, innovate and drive Canadian and global wellbeing and prosperity.

The new R&D hub will help secure Canada's position as a global leader in the green digital future by broadening Nokia Canada's expertise in 5G, cyber security, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, accelerating growth in cloud software, and enhancing digital identity management and security for devices connected to critical networks.

Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia, said: "Nokia is helping to drive Canada's tech leadership. This world-class, sustainable R&D hub will be one of Nokia's most dynamic developments – and I'm proud that it will benefit the people of Ottawa also. This is an exciting day. I want to express my appreciation to the local, provincial and national governments for working with us on this project."

Nokia Canada's connectivity solutions form the critical foundation for major Canadian industries and infrastructure, including transportation, utilities, smart cities, government services and natural resources. Nokia Canada is also the major supplier to Canada's leading telecommunication carriers, including 5G radio and core, fiber-to-the home, IP-routing, optical networks, cyber security, submarine cable, and network management software.

The new Ottawa facility will support Nokia's global target of 50 per cent greenhouse gas emission reduction by 2030 by implementing sustainable technologies, including water side heat recovery, air side heat and energy recovery, water side free cooling, and rainwater harvesting.

Jeffrey Maddox, President of Nokia Canada, said: "Today's announcement reinforces Nokia's commitment to the Canadian market, where we have invested $1.4 billion in R&D over the past five years. Nokia's R&D hub will generate net-new Canadian IP and bring innovative advanced telecommunications and cyber security technologies to market, helping us achieve our goal of improving people's lives in Canada and across the world."

The transformed campus is expected to enable Nokia Canada to grow its Ontario-based team by more than 340 positions to 2,500, 2,160 of which will be based in Ottawa, increase co-op and intern positions for university and college students in STEM fields by 100 to 400 per year, and introduce new, cutting-edge lab space and equipment. Nokia Canada plans to invest CAD 340+ million in labs and equipment, labour, and operating costs between 2023 and 2027.

The Government of Canada is finalizing plans to provide up to CAD 40 million via its Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) and the Government of Ontario, through Invest Ontario, will provide CAD 30 million to the project. These contributions will support the long-term capability of Nokia, Canada and Ontario in cyber security, R&D, and next-gen technology, including 6G, while delivering high-paying jobs in construction and technology.

The City of Ottawa, through Hydro Ottawa, will make a capital contribution of CAD 2 million for control system upgrades.

The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, said: "The project we're announcing will help connect Canadians to the jobs of today and tomorrow. It will bring economic benefits to the National Capital Region and stimulate Canada's tech ecosystem. This is about building a strong economy and a better future for everyone."

The Hon. François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, said: "Canadians rely on wireless and Internet services for virtually everything: working, school, commuting, as well as staying in touch with loved ones. That is why it's essential we have access to the most advanced digital telecommunications tools. Today's announcement will help to enable exciting new technologies that will have a transformative effect on Canada's economy and the day-to-day lives of Canadians. By partnering with Nokia, Canada is strengthening its digital infrastructure and cementing its position at the forefront of the digital technology."

The Hon. Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario, said: "This monumental investment from Nokia shows once again that there is no better place for businesses to grow and jobs to be created than here in Ontario. We are proud to work alongside our partners to secure hundreds more in demand, high skill jobs for the Ottawa region and we welcome this long term commitment from Nokia to our province, and our workers."

The Hon. Vic Fedeli, Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, said: "Nokia's investment and expansion project are strong signals that Ontario continues to be the best place for businesses around the world to invest and grow. Ontario is home to a wealth of world-renowned research institutes and top talent who work collaboratively with businesses to create game-changing solutions. Working closely with Invest Ontario, our government is proud to support global innovators like Nokia as part of our plan to build Ontario."

His Worship Jim Watson, Mayor of the City of Ottawa, said: "I want to thank Nokia, as well as our federal and provincial governments, for investing in our community and growing our local economy. Not only will this see more cutting-edge R&D taking place in Ottawa; it will lead to a more sustainable mixed-use campus for Nokia, while creating hundreds of new jobs and co-op/intern positions. This is a good day for Ottawa and Kanata North.''

