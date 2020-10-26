"Nobis is Latin for 'us,' and since our early beginnings we have embraced the responsibility of community support within both our personal and corporate conduct. True to the ethos of our brand name, which aligns seamlessly with our personal values, the entire Nobis team is extremely excited to continue this commitment in launching the No Cold Shoulder global community campaign. With the help of our entire team including retail partners, ambassadors and brand supporters, we have targeted to keep upwards of 15,000 people around the globe warm this winter season," said Robin Yates, Vice-President and Co-founder of Nobis. "Even during an exceptionally challenging year, people are looking for ways to help. We want to make it easier than ever for Canadians to participate and provide warmth to children, families, and individuals in need with the No Cold Shoulder program."

Starting in November, consumers can participate in a variety of ways to help give the gift of warmth in their community. At the heart of the campaign is a resealable, biodegradable donation mailer bag with pre-paid postage to encourage the donation of a gently worn coat to a local charity in need. Consumers can pick up the mailer at Nobis stores or at any of the participating retailers listed on NoColdShoulder.com (while supplies last).

In Canada, Nobis will donate $50 from the purchase of every piece of outerwear sold during November to New Circles Community Services, a community-based charity operating Toronto's largest free clothing program GLOW (Gently Loved Outfits to Wear), which annually helps 13,000 newcomers, refugees and economically vulnerable families in Toronto to meet their basic needs and live and work with dignity.

Customers purchasing a jacket on Nobis.com or in-store at Nobis stores and participating retailers will receive a complimentary No Cold Shoulder beanie along with the mailer bag.

The No Cold Shoulder beanies and enamel pins will also be available for purchase for those wishing to lend support without donating a jacket. For every beanie or pin sold, Nobis will donate 100 per cent of the pre-tax purchase price to New Circles Community Services.

Helping to promote the campaign is Nobis Global Brand Ambassador and actor Giacomo Gianniotti. "This is the year that we have seen the true meaning of the word community and how we are inextricably linked. I encourage my fellow Canadians to join me in helping to keep the most vulnerable amongst us safe and warm this winter," says Gianniotti.

In Canada, the list of local charities distributing all collected gently worn jackets includes Bissell Centre (Edmonton, AB), Brunswick Street Mission (Halifax, NS), Mission Old Brewery (Montréal, QC), New Circles Community Services (Toronto, ON), The Lighthouse (Saskatoon, SK) and The Main Street Project (Winnipeg, MB).

About Nobis

In 2007, "Nobis"- Latin for "us" was launched. Nobis is a globally renowned Canadian premium outerwear and accessory brand that embraces the conviction that trends may come and go but style, function and quality will remain forever timeless. Collections are designed for the ever-changing global winters, unpredictable seasonal conditions and the growing need for fashionable and functional outerwear. Nobis continues to test new boundaries in the fashion outerwear and accessories markets at a rapidly growing rate. In 2010, Nobis was selected as one of the three finalists of the Markham Board of Trade Global Business Excellence Award. Nobis is currently available in over 35 countries, in North America, Europe and Asia including US, UK, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Austria, Japan, Korea, and of course, our home Canada.

About New Circles Community Services

New Circles Community Services is an innovative, community-based charity that offers clothing, employment training, and settlement support to newcomers, refugees and others living on a low income in Toronto. New Circles operates Toronto's largest free clothing program, GLOW (Gently Loved Outfits to Wear), which serves 13,000 people annually. For more information or to donate, visit www.newcircles.ca.







