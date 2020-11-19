"I'm thrilled to collaborate with Nobis on my first fashion collection. Nobis is very simple and chic, which made me really fall in love with the brand, making them the perfect partner," says Ibaka. "Getting dressed to me is an art, and I wanted to express myself through this collection and share it with my fans."

The collection, which Ibaka helped design, ranges in price from $60 to $995 and each piece is home launderable. Nobis fans can expect the same premium quality, style elements and technical components: The genderless hooded anorak features a modern high-low cut and front pouch, while both the anorak and bomber jacket have a water-repellent nylon shell and breathable Primaloft insulation for fast-drying warmth. The collection's parka is crafted from Nobis' patented membrane lamination, seam-sealed construction and insulated with Canadian origin white duck down. The lightweight tactical vest, with multiple exterior pockets, is windproof and breathable – ideal for transitional weather and mild winter days. Reflective trims and iridescent logos on most pieces provide an accent to the neutral palette, in addition to visibility after dark. Accessories have been given the same attention to detail, with options such as a solid nylon ripstop bucket hat that's reversible to Nobis' signature printed polyester crosshatch, featuring a tonal "S" logo on the front and an iridescent limited-edition collection label on the back. It reverses to reveal a camouflage print and Serge's signature "Mafuzzy" catchphrase on the rim.

"We couldn't be prouder to take our partnership with Serge Ibaka, one of our Global Brand Ambassadors, to the next level with the release of this collaborative collection," says Nobis Co-founder and Vice President Robin Yates. "Serge represents the best of professional sport and international fashion and we are absolutely delighted to be working together in bringing his vision of Serge Ibaka x Nobis to life."

Michael Kerr, Senior Design Director at Nobis, worked directly with Ibaka to co-create the capsule collection. "When your first project on a brand includes a design partnership with Serge Ibaka, you can't imagine the level of excitement," says Kerr. "Our collaboration was a balancing act of style and performance. During our design meetings together, we strove to find the right line between fashion and function with the goal being 'functional beauty'. Starting with the idea of leaning into the new direction of functionally adaptive layers, we came up with designs that also have a modern aesthetic, with a colour palette and several style elements inspired by Serge's own wardrobe."

The Serge Ibaka x Nobis capsule collection is available starting November 19, 2020 online at Nobis.com and in-store. For updates on Nobis, visit Nobis.com or follow the conversation on social media at @nobis and #NobisxSergeIbaka.

ABOUT NOBIS

In 2007, "Nobis"– which is Latin for "us" – was launched. Nobis is a globally renowned Canadian premium outerwear and accessory brand that embraces the conviction that trends may come and go but style, function and quality will remain forever timeless. Collections are designed for the ever-changing global winters, unpredictable seasonal conditions and the growing need for fashionable and functional outerwear. Under InnoVision Holdings Corporation, Nobis continues to test new boundaries in the fashion outerwear and accessories markets at a rapidly growing rate. In 2010, Nobis was selected as one of the three finalists of the Markham Board of Trade Global Business Excellence Award. Nobis is currently available in over 35 countries, in North America, Europe and Asia including US, UK, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Austria, Japan, Korea, and of course, our home Canada.

ABOUT SERGE IBAKA

Born in the Republic of the Congo to parents who were both basketball players, Ibaka developed a love for the game from an early age and turned to it as an outlet during the Second Congo War. He played at home during his youth and then in Barcelona, Spain, where he was first drafted by the NBA to play for the Oklahoma City Thunder, and later the Orlando Magic. He was eventually traded to the Toronto Raptors in 2017, later signing a three-year contract and winning the NBA Championship in 2019. Outside of basketball, Serge Ibaka is committed to helping those in need through the Serge Ibaka Foundation, whose projects focus on health and education for orphans in the Congo (working with UNICEF to renovate orphanages, providing healthcare supplies and medical devices such as hearing aids). When he's not on the court or working for those in need, he enjoys playing Congolese music with friends and developing his personal style.

