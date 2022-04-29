NOBA Animal Co. creates a new corporation called NOBA M-Tech with the acquisition of Les Arbres à Chats Miour (ACM) Tweet this

The Fique rope used instead of the most commonly used Sisal makes their posts last much longer and create value for everyone involved in the process.

The company's CEO: Mr. Frederick Soares, expressed his views about the recent fusion with a new partner and the development of their new service; he quotes:

"We are very excited about this new opportunity to continue developing unique and value-added products, made here, in Quebec, Canada. With the ongoing transport crisis, we understand the necessity to buy and manufacture locally."

The acquisition of ACM fits into Noba Animal Co.'s strategy to improve the value of Noba Animal Co.'s products to customers, optimize shipments to offset rising transportation costs and manufacture responsibly and domestically. The acquisition will bring new opportunities for both parties as well as all of Noba Animal Co.'s existing partners and customers, now spreading over 40 countries.

Upon fusion with Noba Animal Co., Jason Muir excitedly stated:

"I'm very enthusiastic of this acquisition and the opportunity to join the Noba team. We're all eager to continue our growth, develop new concepts and products but more importantly, keep evolving and enhance the relationship between our customers and their pets."

About Noba Animal Co.

NOBA Animal Co. creates, develops, and manufactures feline well-being and hygiene products. The company is growing globally and its trademarks have an extensive international distribution network.

SOURCE NOBA Animal Co.

For further information: Frederick Soares, 450-444-9669, x101, [email protected]