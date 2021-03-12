TORONTO, March 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Office of the Fire Marshal and Toronto Fire Services have concluded the investigation into the cause of the January 29, 2021 fire at 95 Gainsborough Road in Toronto. The investigation was conducted in collaboration with the Toronto Police Service and the Office of the Chief Coroner.

We send our condolences to the family, friends and community of the victims who passed away in the fire and our thoughts are with those injured and/or impacted by this tragedy. We also want to thank the first responders, including Toronto Paramedic Services, and the Electrical Safety Authority who worked collaboratively on scene in very challenging conditions.

Our joint investigation determined that the fire was caused by an electrical failure in the dining room ceiling. Additionally, it was determined that there were no working smoke alarms at 95 Gainsborough Road.

This tragedy highlights the vital importance for all Ontarians to install and maintain working smoke alarms in their homes. Too often, the Office of the Fire Marshal investigates fatal fires where there are no working smoke alarms; in more than one-third of residential fatal fires in the province, this is the case.

"When a fire occurs, you may only have seconds to get out safely," said Fire Marshal Jon Pegg. "With the time change this weekend, I want to remind Ontarians to change the batteries in their smoke alarms and test them. Installing working smoke alarms and testing them monthly is the most important action an individual homeowner can take to protect themselves and their loved ones from the hazards associated with fire."

The Office of the Fire Marshal recommends these three actions:

Working smoke alarms must be installed on every storey of a home and outside all sleeping areas.

Change the batteries at least once a year and/or if the low-battery warning sounds or if the alarm fails to sound when tested.

Smoke alarms need to be replaced every 10 years.

"It is vital that everyone practices a home fire escape plan so that everyone knows what to do before a fire occurs," said Acting Toronto Fire Chief Jim Jessop. "We want to see you and your family standing outside your home if there is a fire."

"Everyone must take fire safety seriously. Keep your family safe and make sure you have working smoke alarms and practice a home fire escape plan so everyone knows what to do when the alarm sounds," said Arija Celeste, one of the surviving victims of the fatal fire. She lost her son, mother and friend in the fire.

The family will not be providing any further comments, and we kindly request the media to respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time.

