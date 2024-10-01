No School? No Problem! - Hotel X Toronto Launches New Family-Friendly PA Day Offers

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Hotel X Toronto introduced two exclusive PA Day offers for the 2024-2025 school year. These offers are ideal for families looking to make the most of their mini break from school with kid-friendly amenities and work-from-hotel offerings.

Starting at $225, the Day Use offer includes a daytime stay from 10 AM to 5 PM Monday through Saturday and 11 AM to 5 PM on Sundays. The Overnight Stay offer is a one-night reservation starting at $275.

Hotel X Toronto's 90,000-square-foot athletic centre, 10XTO, offers a range of activities that the whole family will love, including basketball, tennis, and a golf simulator. For younger guests, the Kids Play Centre provides a safe and fun space to hang out for the day. While the rooftop pool and private movie screenings guarantee an unforgettable PA Day experience for all ages.

The Day Use and Overnight Stay offers are valid on the following dates as part of the 2024-2025 Ontario PA Day schedule:

October 11

November 1 and 29

and 29 January 17, 20, 24, and 27

February 14

April 4

June 6 , 9, 26, 27 and 30

To book or find more information, please visit hotelxtoronto.com and follow @hotelxtoronto on social media.

About Hotel X Toronto

Hotel X Toronto by Library Hotel Collection is Toronto's luxury lakefront oasis situated on 192 acres of city parkland and the historic Stanley Barracks. This urban resort encompasses 404 guest rooms featuring a 55-foot long heated indoor/outdoor pool, a state-of-the-art 90,000 sq. ft. athletic facility, 10XTO, and Canada's first Guerlain Spa, all surrounded by acres of gardens and breathtaking views of Lake Ontario and the iconic Toronto skyline. Guests will find chic bars, restaurants and cafes, an art gallery of nature photography by Neil Dankoff, a 250-seat cinema, a private screening room, 60,000 sq. ft. of flexible conference spaces, and an exhibition of Canadian history.

Available for interview:

Matt Black - Hotel X Toronto, Director of Marketing & Revenue

SOURCE Hotel X Toronto

For media inquiries, please contact: Jess Beard, T: 416-357-3147, [email protected]