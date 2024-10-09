Guerlain Spa Toronto Wins Canada's Best Hotel Spa at the 2024 World Spa Awards

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The prestigious World Spa Awards announced Guerlain Spa Toronto, situated within Hotel X Toronto, as the winner of Canada's Best Hotel Spa 2024.

In its 10th year, the international awards programme, the World Spa Awards, celebrates the very best in the global spa industry. Competing against the country's most esteemed spa destinations, Guerlain Spa Toronto received top honours for its superior Parisian treatments, luxurious facilities, and innovative wellness approach.

"Being recognized by the World Spa Awards as Canada's Best Hotel Spa reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire Guerlain Spa Toronto team, who strive daily to deliver world-class experiences for our guests," said Jennifer Loyola, Director, Guerlain Spa Toronto. "We would like to thank the World Spa Awards and our valued clients, whose support and trust have made this achievement possible."

Guerlain has perfected its craft as one of the world's oldest luxury houses, with nearly 200 years of dedicated innovation and artistry. At Guerlain Spa Toronto, guests are invited into a sensory experience that calms the mind, arouses the senses, and soothes the soul. The spa offers a variety of holistic treatments, including signature facials, gua sha, registered massage therapy, cupping, and reflexology.

Special packages available at Guerlain Spa Toronto include the Bridal Package, Couples Journey, and Between Friends. Each guest chooses an olfactory theme to create a personalized atmosphere of serenity. Guests can also enjoy several luxurious amenities during their service, including a serene lakeview relaxation area, a rejuvenating steam room, and an inviting beauty boutique.

Winning Canada's Best Hotel Spa 2024 reinforces Guerlain Spa Toronto's commitment to excellence and confirms its industry position as the country's spa leader.

About Hotel X Toronto

Hotel X Toronto by Library Hotel Collection is Toronto's luxury lakefront oasis situated on 192 acres of city parkland and the historic Stanley Barracks. This urban resort encompasses 404 guest rooms featuring a 55-ft. long heated indoor/outdoor pool, a state-of-the-art 90,000 sq. ft. athletic facility, 10XTO, and Canada's first Guerlain Spa, all surrounded by acres of gardens and breathtaking views of Lake Ontario and the iconic Toronto skyline. Guests will find chic bars, restaurants and cafes, an art gallery of nature photography by Neil Dankoff, a 250-seat cinema, a private screening room, 60,000 sq. ft. of flexible conference spaces, and an exhibition of Canadian history.

