No progress achieved with the federal government to ensure sustainable health care funding

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - As federal-provincial-territorial Ministers of Health meet in Vancouver, Canada's Premiers reiterated their urgent call for a new and sustainable health care funding partnership with the federal government through the Canada Health Transfer (CHT).

Provinces and territories are working hard to improve the health services that Canadians rely on that have been under heavy strain through the COVID-19 pandemic. Substantive resources are required to support and accelerate this essential work, and provinces and territories need a predictable federal funding partner.

Premiers are disappointed with the lack of a federal response on the critical issue of sustainable health funding. They continue to call on the federal government to increase the CHT so that its share of provincial and territorial health care costs rises from 22% to 35%, and to maintain this level over time.

Provincial and territorial Health Ministers will continue to collaborate as they advance their respective plans to improve health care delivery. They will also work with their federal counterparts to discuss important issues in which the federal government has a role to play, such as supporting immigration of trained health professionals. However, the federal government's primary role in supporting health care is with long-term, sustainable funding through the CHT.

"The Prime Minister must meet with Premiers to ensure provinces and territories have the resources and flexibility they need to make significant improvements in health care services and to deliver the care that Canadians deserve," said Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, Chair of the Council of the Federation. "Canadians should be able to receive high quality, health services now and for the future. It is time for the Prime Minister to honour his commitment and come to the table."

For over two years Premiers have been asking the Prime Minister to discuss their number one priority and the number one priority of Canadians in all provinces and territories – health care. Despite repeated invitations and efforts by Premiers to engage with the Prime Minister, he has not engaged in a meaningful dialogue with Premiers on a renewed health care funding partnership.

Premiers look forward to meeting with the Prime Minister and working to finalize a First Ministers' Agreement on Sustainable Health Care Funding as soon as possible.

The Council of the Federation comprises all 13 provincial and territorial Premiers. It enables Premiers to work collaboratively, form closer ties, foster constructive relationships among governments, and show leadership on important issues that matter to Canadians.

