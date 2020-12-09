MONTRÉAL, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - To help customers stay connected with loved ones during the holidays, Videotron is suspending data limits (overage charges) on all residential and business Internet plans for its customers from December 20, 2020 to January 3, 2021. Customers will be able to get together virtually without worrying about their data usage, as if they had an unlimited plan.

"Though the holidays won't be the same this year, the need to come together, unwind, share a laugh and see our loved ones hasn't changed," says Jean-François Pruneau, President and CEO of Videotron. "More than ever, Québec families need to stay connected and we're happy to be able to help them do it when it really counts."

The announcement by Québec's flagship telecommunications provider is also intended to support the many seniors and people living alone for whom this could be a difficult holiday season.

The change will apply automatically. There is no need to contact Videotron to take advantage of it.

