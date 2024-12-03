No Gender Equality Without Recognition of Unpaid Work: Afeas Brings this Issue Back to the National and International Agenda

MONTREAL, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - As part of Canada Day at CEDAW in Geneva last October, the Association féministe d'éducation et d'action sociale (Afeas) aims to place women's unpaid work, so-called "invisible", at the forefront of issues surrounding gender equality.

Questions for Canada

In its submission to the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), Afeas focuses on the recognition and valuation of invisible work in Canada and internationally.

In its concluding observations on Canada, CEDAW worries about:

(t)he disproportionate burden of unpaid labour, caregiving, and domestic responsibilities placed on women in Canada, which significantly hinders their social and economic empowerment and limit their access to education, employment opportunities, and career advancement, therefore contributing to economic insecurity and reinforcing gender inequalities.

Following these findings, the Committee calls on Canada to implement measures to support women performing unpaid work and to develop mechanisms for assessing its impact on poverty and economic inequality, particularly among Indigenous women, women with disabilities, and immigrant women.

Unpaid Work: A Significant Economic Value

For Afeas, unpaid work includes tasks and responsibilities within families as parents and caregivers. This work, predominantly carried out by women, creates a tangible disadvantage throughout their professional lives and into retirement.

Since 1975, international women's conferences have acknowledged the importance and economic value of this work for communities. In 2022, Statistics Canada estimated the economic value of unpaid work at between $581.6 and $860.2 billion annually (25.2 to 37.2% of the GDP).

About Afeas - Since its founding in 1966, Afeas has been unwavering in its commitment to gender equality. Specifically, it focuses on women's equal participation in democratic institutions and the recognition of unpaid work performed by women as mothers and caregivers.

