MONTREAL, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The Association féministe d'éducation et d'action sociale (Feminist Association for Education and Social Action - Afeas) is launching a National Coalition for the Equity of Invisible Work in Canada. This three-year project will benefit from the Women's Economic and Leadership Opportunities Fund, from Women and Gender Equality Canada.

Women and Gender Equality Canada logo (CNW Group/Association féministe d'éducation et d'action sociale)

The issues related to unpaid work, also known as "invisible work", impact various spheres of life: economy, employment, politics, social norms, and family. With this project, Afeas aims to develop concrete measures to bring about systemic change in Canada. Collaboration between provincial and national organizations from four provinces will enable recognition and fair redistribution of invisible work by raising awareness and mobilizing the Canadian public, businesses, and elected officials.

"It is essential to value those who take on this unpaid work," says Lise Courteau, President of Afeas. "Their contribution is crucial to the proper functioning of our society. Let's break the stereotypes that associate invisible work with women! By recognizing it, we are building a fairer and more equitable society. In 2025, let's make the invisible visible!"

As part of this project, Afeas will address the needs of underserved groups, including racialized and immigrant women, members of official language minority communities, single mothers, seniors or those with low incomes, and people living in remote areas.

"Afeas thanks Women and Gender Equality Canada for this three-year grant. I emphasize the importance of a close cooperation between Canadian provinces to address a major economic issue for women. According to Statistics Canada, in 2019, the economic value of Canadian unpaid domestic work was estimated between $516.9 billion and $860.2 billion, or between 25.2% and 37.2% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)," notes Rouba Hamadi, General Coordinator of Afeas.

About Afeas – Since its creation in 1966, equality between women and men has undoubtfully remained Afeas' leitmotif. In addition to this major issue, Afeas also works on achieving equal participation of women in democratic institutions and recognition of unpaid work done by women as mothers and caregivers.

SOURCE Association féministe d'éducation et d'action sociale

For further information: Rouba Hamadi: General Coordinator / [email protected]