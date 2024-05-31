No Frills Opens First Small Format Location in Downtown Toronto - same great value, smaller space

BRAMPTON, ON, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - No Frills, the popular hard discount grocery retailer, recently opened its first small format store, located in downtown Toronto at the corner of King and Shaw. The new store will offer customers a great selection of grocery, full produce and meat offering, and the low prices as well as in-store and flyer promotions of No Frills.

"The new, smaller format gives us flexibility when determining new locations, whether in urban or rural settings, we can now open stores where Canadians need them most, improving access to lower cost food," said Melanie Singh, President of Hard Discount, Loblaw Companies. "While smaller in size, the shopping experience will be comparable to the large format store - we design each new location with a full grocery shop in mind, according to the customers who shop there, stocking the brands and products they want most at the prices they have come to expect from No Frills."

Highlights of this new store include:

A footprint of under 15,000 square feet, less than half the size of a traditional No Frills location

Same prices as well as in-store and flyer promotions as other No Frills

Special products and formats, locally sourced to meet the preferences of the community

Increased access to affordable food, particularly in rural communities

Exciting new products, including hot food, rotisserie chicken and fresh bakery

